Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday:

SOCCER

WORLD CUP (to July 13)

Spain's reign ends as Chile prove too hot to handle

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil - Holders Spain crashed out of the World Cup with barely a fight after their second shock defeat while 2010 runners-up the Netherlands continued their perfect start with another high-scoring win. (SOCCER-WORLD/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Andrew Cawthorne, 1000 words)

BASEBALL

Royals beat Tigers to extend winning run

Omar Infante hit a solo homer to back the strong pitching of Jeremy Guthrie as the Kansas City Royals stretched their winning streak to 10 games, their longest in 20 years, with a win over the Detroit Tigers. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

TENNIS

Wimbledon previews

Wimbledon stage set for returning hero Murray

LONDON - When Andy Murray walks into Wimbledon on Monday to begin what he hopes will be the successful defence of his title he may be feeling a little lighter than usual at this time of year. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/MEN (PREVIEW), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, 900 words)

Sharapova still a force to be reckoned with 10 years on

LONDON - More worldly, significantly richer and with a men's singles title contender on her arm, Maria Sharapova will be aiming for a second Wimbledon crown, 10 years after her first, when the grasscourt slam begins on Monday. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/WOMEN (PREVIEW), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, 800 words)

ATP/WTA:

Den Bosch Open, Netherlands (to 21)

Eastbourne International, England (to 21)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, Cromwell, Connecticut (to 22)

Watson and Kuchar the leading lights at TPC River Highlands

Masters champion Bubba Watson returns to one of his most treasured tournaments and venues for this week's Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut after missing the cut at the U.S. Open in Pinehurst five days ago. (GOLF-PGA/ (PREVIEW), moved, 650 words)

European Tour: Irish Open, Fota Island (to 22)

Rory McIlroy is hoping to celebrate his homecoming at the Irish Open with a return to the top of The Race to Dubai. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 300 words)

LPGA

U.S. Open (from 19)

Lewis, Park and Ko set for title hunt at U.S. Women's Open

Just four days after Germany's Martin Kaymer won his second major title at the U.S. Open played at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina, the leading golfers on the LPGA Tour will tee off at the same venue vying for the U.S. Women's Open. We preview the second women's major of the season where American world number one Stacy Lewis, third-ranked New Zealander Lydia Ko, reigning champion Park Inbee of South Korea and 11-year-old qualifier Lucy Li have attracted most of the pre-tournament interest. (GOLF-LPGA/, moved, 500 words)

CRICKET

West Indies v New Zealand, Port of Spain, 2nd test (to 20)

New Zealand needing runs to test West Indies

New Zealand resume their second innings on 73-1 on day four of the second test against West Indies at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. New Zealand need to make another 166 runs to make the home side bat again. (CRICKET-ZEALAND/, expect by 2330 GMT, 450 words)

Bangladesh v India, Dhaka, third ODI

RUGBY

New Zealand v England, third test, Hamilton (21)

NZ on verge of equalling unbeaten match record

Steve Hansen's All Blacks will be bidding to tie the record amongst Tier One rugby nations of 17 successive test wins, a feat that has narrowly eluded them twice in the last four years, when they face England in the third and final match of their series at Waikato Stadium. (RUGBY-ZEALAND/ (PREVIEW), expect by 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, 600 words)

Australia v France, third test, Sydney (21)

Australia bid to sweep France series

MELBOURNE - Australia will look to win the third and final test at Sydney Football Stadium to sweep the series and notch their seventh straight victory for a confidence boost ahead of the southern hemisphere Rugby Championship. (RUGBY-AUSTRALIA/ (PREVIEW), expect by 0800 GMT /4 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 500 words)

Wales look for formula to counter South Africa

CAPE TOWN - Wales coach Warren Gatland selects his side for the second test against South Africa, looking to counter the physicality and pace of the Springboks. (RUGBY-WALES/TEAM, expect by 1230 GMT/8:30 AM ET, by Nick Said, 400 words)

MOTOR RACING

Austrian Grand Prix

SPIELBERG, Austria - Formula One returns to Austria this weekend for the first time in 11 years. Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, one of only four current drivers to have raced previously at the Red Bull Ring, will be among those talking to the media (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/, expect from 1500 GMT/ 11 AM ET, 500 words)

CYCLING

Tour of Switzerland (to 22)

