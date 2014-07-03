Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday:
- - - -
SOCCER
WORLD CUP (to 13)
Argentina need greater variety in attack to overcome Belgium
BRASILIA - Argentina need to add some variety to their attack and liven up their midfield if they are to beat a rapidly-improving Belgium in their World Cup quarter-final on Saturday. (SOCCER-WORLD/M60-ARG-BEL/PREVIEW, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)
See also (SOCCER-WORLD/M60-ARG-BEL (FACTBOX)
- -
In-form Netherlands braced for Costa Rica test
SALVADOR, Brazil - The Netherlands start as runaway favourites to end the fairytale run of Costa Rica and reach semi-finals. (SOCCER-WORLD/M60-NED-CRC (PREVIEW), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)
See also (SOCCER-WORLD/M59-NED-CRC (FACTBOX)
- -
We continue the build-up to the quarter-finals:
France v Germany
Brazil v Colombia
Argentina v Belgium
Netherlands v Costa Rica
(SOCCER-WORLD/, expect stories throughout)
- -
We will also be running a separate World Cup Schedule at various times throughout the day for the duration of the tournament, offering previews, spot news, reports and analysis from our team in Brazil. (SPORTS-NEWS-SCHEDULE-UNPLANNED)
- - - -
TENNIS
WIMBLEDON (to 5)
Last champion standing Kvitova eyes second final
LONDON - Petra Kvitova will be eager to win the all-Czech clash with Lucie Safarova as she targets a second Wimbledon final while rising Canadian talent Eugenie Bouchard will face Romanian Simona Halep in the other semi-final. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/ (PIX), expect from 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Pritha Sarkar, Dave Goodman, Clare Lovell and Michael Haan, 800 words)
- -
Kyrgios brand soars after Wimbledon breakthrough
MELBOURNE - It's not just teenager Nick Kyrgios's ranking which will soar after his electrifying run at Wimbledon. The Australian teenager's brand has also shot into the stratosphere, according to sponsorship experts. (TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/KYRGIOS-BRAND (PIX), moved, by Ian Ransom, 950 words)
- - - -
MOTOR RACING
British Formula One Grand Prix
Hamilton and Button in the media spotlight
SILVERSTONE, England - British drivers Jenson Button and Lewis Hamilton, a favourite to win with Mercedes on Sunday, face the media ahead of their home grand prix. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/, PIX), expect from 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)
- - - -
GOLF
PGA Tour:
The Greenbrier Classic (to 6)
White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia
Watson ready for title bid at The Greenbrier
American world number three and Masters champion Bubba Watson, the highest-ranked player in the field, will launch his bid for a third PGA Tour victory of the year in Thursday's opening round on The Greenbrier's Old White Course. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 300 words)
- - - - (Asia duty editor: Greg Stutchbury)
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.