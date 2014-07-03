Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday:

SOCCER

WORLD CUP (to 13)

Argentina need greater variety in attack to overcome Belgium

BRASILIA - Argentina need to add some variety to their attack and liven up their midfield if they are to beat a rapidly-improving Belgium in their World Cup quarter-final on Saturday. (SOCCER-WORLD/M60-ARG-BEL/PREVIEW, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)

See also (SOCCER-WORLD/M60-ARG-BEL (FACTBOX)

In-form Netherlands braced for Costa Rica test

SALVADOR, Brazil - The Netherlands start as runaway favourites to end the fairytale run of Costa Rica and reach semi-finals. (SOCCER-WORLD/M60-NED-CRC (PREVIEW), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

See also (SOCCER-WORLD/M59-NED-CRC (FACTBOX)

We continue the build-up to the quarter-finals:

France v Germany

Brazil v Colombia

Argentina v Belgium

Netherlands v Costa Rica

(SOCCER-WORLD/, expect stories throughout)

We will also be running a separate World Cup Schedule at various times throughout the day for the duration of the tournament, offering previews, spot news, reports and analysis from our team in Brazil. (SPORTS-NEWS-SCHEDULE-UNPLANNED)

TENNIS

WIMBLEDON (to 5)

Last champion standing Kvitova eyes second final

LONDON - Petra Kvitova will be eager to win the all-Czech clash with Lucie Safarova as she targets a second Wimbledon final while rising Canadian talent Eugenie Bouchard will face Romanian Simona Halep in the other semi-final. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/ (PIX), expect from 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Pritha Sarkar, Dave Goodman, Clare Lovell and Michael Haan, 800 words)

Kyrgios brand soars after Wimbledon breakthrough

MELBOURNE - It's not just teenager Nick Kyrgios's ranking which will soar after his electrifying run at Wimbledon. The Australian teenager's brand has also shot into the stratosphere, according to sponsorship experts. (TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/KYRGIOS-BRAND (PIX), moved, by Ian Ransom, 950 words)

MOTOR RACING

British Formula One Grand Prix

Hamilton and Button in the media spotlight

SILVERSTONE, England - British drivers Jenson Button and Lewis Hamilton, a favourite to win with Mercedes on Sunday, face the media ahead of their home grand prix. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/, PIX), expect from 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour:

The Greenbrier Classic (to 6)

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

Watson ready for title bid at The Greenbrier

American world number three and Masters champion Bubba Watson, the highest-ranked player in the field, will launch his bid for a third PGA Tour victory of the year in Thursday's opening round on The Greenbrier's Old White Course. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - - (Asia duty editor: Greg Stutchbury)