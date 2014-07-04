Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday:

- - - -

SOCCER

WORLD CUP (to 13)

France v Germany, Rio de Janeiro (1600)

France meet Germany in quarter-finals at the Maracana

RIO DE JANEIRO - Germany play France in a last-eight clash between two former world champions with a possible semi-final date against hosts Brazil looming. (SOCCER-WORLD/M58-FRA-GER, expect by 1900 GMT/1500 GMT, by Mike Collett, 500 words)

- -

Brazil v Colombia, Fortaleza (2000)

Under-pressure Brazil look to defuse Colombian threat

FORTALEZA, Brazil - Brazil, under pressure to breathe life into their World Cup campaign, seek a convincing victory over Colombia and free-scoring attacking midfielder James Rodriguez in their quarter-final in Fortaleza. (SOCCER-WORLD/M57-BRA-COL, expect by 2230 GMT/6.30 PM ET), by Gideon Long, 500 words)

- -

We continue the build-up to the other quarter-finals:

Argentina v Belgium

Netherlands v Costa Rica

(SOCCER-WORLD/, expect stories throughout)

- -

We will also be running a separate World Cup Schedule at various times throughout the day for the duration of the tournament, offering previews, spot news, reports and analysis from our team in Brazil. (SPORTS-NEWS-SCHEDULE-UNPLANNED)

- - - -

TENNIS

WIMBLEDON (to 5)

Federer and Djokovic eager to put down youth uprising

LONDON - Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic will be eager to put 23-year-old pretenders Milos Raonic and Grigor Dimitrov in their places in the semi-finals. Seven-times champion Federer will take on big-serving Raonic while Djokovic will be out to end Dimitrov's run. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/(PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET by Toby Davis, Clare Lovell, Pritha Sarkar and Michael Hann.)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

British Formula One Grand Prix

Hamilton ready to raise a cheer from home crowd

SILVERSTONE, England - Lewis Hamilton, very much the home favourite, aims to give his fans something to cheer in practice for a race the Mercedes driver is heavily expected to win. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), expect from 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE

Contador's team discuss race plans

LEEDS, England - On the eve of the 'Grand Depart' opening stage some of the leading teams, including Alberto Contador's Tinkoff-Saxo outfit, hold news conferences. (CYCLING-TOUR/ (PIX, TV), expect from 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, 500 words)

- - - -

GOLF

Don't put your house on Tiger at Hoylake, says Strange

LONDON - Former world number one Tiger Woods is kidding himself if he turns up at this month's British Open with only a repeat of his 2006 Hoylake win on his mind, according to former U.S. Ryder Cup skipper Curtis Strange. (GOLF-OPEN/WOODS-STRANGE (INTERVIEW), moving at 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 650 words)

- -

European Tour

French Open (to 6), Paris

Stadler setting the pace at Le Golf National

PARIS - American Kevin Stadler, son of 1982 U.S. Masters champion Craig, takes a one-shot lead into the second round at Le Golf National. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

PGA Tour

The Greenbrier Classic (to 6) White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

Reigning champion Blixt in sole command at The Greenbrier

Swede Jonas Blixt, the defending champion, will take a one-shot lead into Friday's second round at The Greenbrier's Old White Course after opening with a sizzling six-under-par 64. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 2330 GMT/7:30 PM ET, 450 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Super Rugby, Round 18

Waikato Chiefs v Wellington Hurricanes, Hamilton (0735)

Lions v Melbourne Rebels, Johannesburg (1710)

The defending champion Waikato Chiefs and Hurricanes clash in a do-or-die match on Friday, with the victors keeping their playoff hopes alive going into the final game of the season. (RUGBY-SUPER/, expect match reports from 0930 GMT/5:30 AM ET, 200 words)

