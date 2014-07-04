Soccer-Leicester duo Morgan, Slimani to miss Arsenal trip
April 24 Leicester City captain Wes Morgan and striker Islam Slimani will miss Wednesday's Premier League trip to Arsenal due to injury, manager Craig Shakespeare has said.
Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday:
SOCCER
WORLD CUP (to 13)
France v Germany, Rio de Janeiro (1600)
France meet Germany in quarter-finals at the Maracana
RIO DE JANEIRO - Germany play France in a last-eight clash between two former world champions with a possible semi-final date against hosts Brazil looming. (SOCCER-WORLD/M58-FRA-GER, expect by 1900 GMT/1500 GMT, by Mike Collett, 500 words)
Brazil v Colombia, Fortaleza (2000)
Under-pressure Brazil look to defuse Colombian threat
FORTALEZA, Brazil - Brazil, under pressure to breathe life into their World Cup campaign, seek a convincing victory over Colombia and free-scoring attacking midfielder James Rodriguez in their quarter-final in Fortaleza. (SOCCER-WORLD/M57-BRA-COL, expect by 2230 GMT/6.30 PM ET), by Gideon Long, 500 words)
We continue the build-up to the other quarter-finals:
Argentina v Belgium
Netherlands v Costa Rica
(SOCCER-WORLD/, expect stories throughout)
We will also be running a separate World Cup Schedule at various times throughout the day for the duration of the tournament, offering previews, spot news, reports and analysis from our team in Brazil. (SPORTS-NEWS-SCHEDULE-UNPLANNED)
TENNIS
WIMBLEDON (to 5)
Federer and Djokovic eager to put down youth uprising
LONDON - Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic will be eager to put 23-year-old pretenders Milos Raonic and Grigor Dimitrov in their places in the semi-finals. Seven-times champion Federer will take on big-serving Raonic while Djokovic will be out to end Dimitrov's run. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/(PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET by Toby Davis, Clare Lovell, Pritha Sarkar and Michael Hann.)
MOTOR RACING
British Formula One Grand Prix
Hamilton ready to raise a cheer from home crowd
SILVERSTONE, England - Lewis Hamilton, very much the home favourite, aims to give his fans something to cheer in practice for a race the Mercedes driver is heavily expected to win. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), expect from 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)
CYCLING
TOUR DE FRANCE
Contador's team discuss race plans
LEEDS, England - On the eve of the 'Grand Depart' opening stage some of the leading teams, including Alberto Contador's Tinkoff-Saxo outfit, hold news conferences. (CYCLING-TOUR/ (PIX, TV), expect from 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, 500 words)
GOLF
Don't put your house on Tiger at Hoylake, says Strange
LONDON - Former world number one Tiger Woods is kidding himself if he turns up at this month's British Open with only a repeat of his 2006 Hoylake win on his mind, according to former U.S. Ryder Cup skipper Curtis Strange. (GOLF-OPEN/WOODS-STRANGE (INTERVIEW), moving at 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 650 words)
European Tour
French Open (to 6), Paris
Stadler setting the pace at Le Golf National
PARIS - American Kevin Stadler, son of 1982 U.S. Masters champion Craig, takes a one-shot lead into the second round at Le Golf National. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 300 words)
PGA Tour
The Greenbrier Classic (to 6) White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia
Reigning champion Blixt in sole command at The Greenbrier
Swede Jonas Blixt, the defending champion, will take a one-shot lead into Friday's second round at The Greenbrier's Old White Course after opening with a sizzling six-under-par 64. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 2330 GMT/7:30 PM ET, 450 words)
RUGBY
Super Rugby, Round 18
Waikato Chiefs v Wellington Hurricanes, Hamilton (0735)
Lions v Melbourne Rebels, Johannesburg (1710)
The defending champion Waikato Chiefs and Hurricanes clash in a do-or-die match on Friday, with the victors keeping their playoff hopes alive going into the final game of the season. (RUGBY-SUPER/, expect match reports from 0930 GMT/5:30 AM ET, 200 words)
LONDON, April 24 Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League title aspirations face a severe test on Wednesday against a Crystal Palace side who manager Sam Allardyce says currently feel unbeatable.