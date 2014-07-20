Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Sunday:

GOLF

British Open, Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Runaway leader McIlroy in complete control

HOYLAKE, England - Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy looks set to claim the third major victory of his career as he takes a six-stroke lead over American Rickie Fowler into the final round of golf's oldest major championship. (GOLF-OPEN/ (PIX), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez and Martyn Herman, 800 words)

CYCLING

Tour de France (to 27)

Wind alert on the Tour de France

NIMES, France - Top guns will need to stay on alert as the 15th stage takes the peloton through roads open to crosswinds that could trap several contenders behind (CYCLING-TOUR/ (PIX), expect by 1545 GMT/11:45 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

BASEBALL

Mariners edges Angels in 12 innings

The Seattle Mariners scored twice in the top of the 12th inning and held on to beat the Los Angeles Angels in the second straight marathon game between the American League West rivals. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

MOTOR RACING

German Formula One Grand Prix

Rosberg on pole for home race with Mercedes

HOCKENHEIM, Germany - Nico Rosberg can stretch his championship lead and become the first German to win his home grand prix for Mercedes since 1939. Title rival and team mate Lewis Hamilton will have to charge through the field after crashing in qualifying (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/(PIX), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 600 words)

CRICKET

Sri Lanka v South Africa, first test, Galle (to 20)

Sri Lanka require another 260 runs for victory

GALLE, Sri Lanka - Kumar Sangakkara, unbeaten on 58, will spearhead Sri Lanka's charge towards victory when the visitors resume on 110-1, requiring another 260 runs to take a lead in the two-test series against South Africa. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 400 words)

England v India, second test, Lord's, London (to 21)

Vijay stays defiant as India look to build lead

LONDON - A defiant half-century by India opener Murali Vijay kept alive his side's hopes of setting England a tough fourth-innings chase, the visitors resuming on 169 for four on Sunday, a lead of 125. (CRICKET-INDIA/, expect by 1230 GMT/8:30 AM ET, by Josh Reich, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Bogota Open, Colombia (to 20)

German Open, Hamburg (to 20)

WTA: Swedish Open, Bastad (to 20)

Istanbul Cup (to 20)

