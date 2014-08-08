Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday:

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Championship (to 10)

Westwood in tie for Valhalla lead, Tiger toils

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - Lee Westwood stormed into a share of the PGA Championship lead with five birdies in his last six holes on Thursday as four-times winner Tiger Woods ended the opening round a distant nine shots off the pace. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 650 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League

United ready for Van Gaal lift off but dangers lurk

On paper it appears a match made in heaven. Serial winner Louis van Gaal at the helm of 20-times English champions Manchester United with a mission to steer the chastened giants back to the Premier League summit. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/PREVIEW (PIX), moved, by Martyn Herman, 950 words)

- -

Reuters published our English Premier League preview package (at 0200 GMT/10 PM ET) ahead of the new season, which starts on Aug. 16.

The package includes an overall preview, team-by-team prospects and separate team pieces on Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur. We also ran a factbox on the top 10 transfers over the close season.

- -

Argentine championship preview

Racing bet on Milito to spur them to Argentine title

BUENOS AIRES - Former Inter Milan striker Diego Milito, whose fine scoring form helped the Italian side win the Champions League in 2010, is back at Racing Club for the new Argentine league season starting this weekend. (SOCCER-ARGENTINA/CHAMPIONSHIP (PREVIEW), moved, 550 words)

- -

Build-up to new European season continues

LONDON - We bring you the latest transfer news as the build- up to the new European soccer season continues. (SOCCER-COUNTRY/, expect throughout)

- - - -

TENNIS

Top seeds Djokovic, Wawrinka fall in Toronto

TORONTO - Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga handed world number one Novak Djokovic a shock 6-2 6-2 third round defeat on Thursday at the Rogers Cup. (TENNIS-TORONTO/ (PIX), moved, by Steve Keating, 500 words)

- -

Williams takes Montreal spotlight

World number one Serena Williams cruised into the quarter-finals of the Rogers Cup with a 7-5 6-4 win over Lucie Safarova but the Montreal tournament lost two of her potential title rivals when Maria Sharapova and Petra Kvitova were knocked out.(TENNIS-MONTREAL/ (PIX), moved, 400 words)

- - - -

SWIMMING

Ledecky outpaces Franklin in 200 freestyle

Katie Ledecky swam the second-fastest time in the world this year to win the women's 200 meters freestyle at the U.S. National Championships in Irving, California. (SWIMMING-USA/, moved, 400 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Athletics blank Twins 3-0

Jon Lester pitched his fourth career shutout, and first baseman Stephen Vogt hit two-run homer, lifting the Oakland A's to a 3-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

England v India fourth test, Manchester (to 11)

England eye big lead over woeful India

MANCHESTER, England - England will be eager to punish India further when they resume the second day of the fourth test on 113 for three in reply to the visitors' total of 152 all out. (CRICKET-INDIA/, expect by 1215 GMT/8:15 AM ET, 500 words)

- -

Sri Lanka v Pakistan, first test (to 10)

Sri Lanka dig in after Pakistan score 451

GALLE, Sri Lanka - Sri Lanka will resume on 99 for one in reply to Pakistan's 451 on the third day of the first test. (CRICKET-PAKISTAN/, expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, 400 words)

- - - - (Asia duty editor: Peter Rutherford)