Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday:

- - - -

TENNIS

Australian Open, Melbourne (to Feb 1)

Djokovic looks to continue march in Melbourne

MELBOURNE - Serena Williams stuttered but found her range to reach the fourth round, while Victoria Azarenka faces Barbora Zahlavova Strycova. World number one Novak Djokovic headlines the men's action at Melbourne Park. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Ian Ransom and Greg Stutchbury)

- - - -

SOCCER

Asian Cup (to 31)

Abdulrahman's impudence sets tone for UAE upsets

SYDNEY - Even in a quarter-final victory over reigning champions Japan that relied more on grit than guile, United Arab Emirates midfielder Omar Abdulrahman still managed to contribute to his country's cause with a moment of impudent skill. (SOCCER-ASIA/EMIRATES (PIX), moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

- -

South Korea again stand in way of Iraq fairytale

SYDNEY - Iraq beat South Korea in the last four on their fairytale ride to the Asian Cup title in 2007 and the Taegeuk Warriors will again be in their path at the semi-final stage at Stadium Australia on Monday. (SOCCER-ASIA/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

- -

African Nations Cup (to Feb 8)

Ivory Coast v Mali (1600)

Cameroon v Guinea (1900)

Cameroon and the Ivory Coast face tough

MALABO - Heavyweights Ivory Coast and Cameroon had to come from behind to draw their opening Group D games and can expect similarly tough clashes with Mali and Guinea. (SOCCER-NATIONS/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

FA Cup fourth round (1500 unless stated)

Blackburn Rovers(II) v Swansea City (1245)

Birmingham City(II) v West Bromwich Albion

Cardiff City(II) v Reading(II)

Chelsea v Bradford City(III)

Derby County(II) v Chesterfield(III)

Manchester City v Middlesbrough(II)

Preston North End(III) v Sheffield United(III)

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Sunderland v Fulham(II)

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City

Liverpool v Bolton Wanderers(II)

Chelsea face Bradford, Man City host Middlesbrough

LONDON - Chelsea host third-tier Bradford City, Manchester City welcome second-tier Middlesbrough and Tottenham Hotspur entertain Leicester City in an all-Premier League tie. (SOCCER-CUP/ (PIX) expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, Martyn Herman, 650 words)

- -

La Liga (2100 unless stated)

Cordoba v Real Madrid (1500)

Elche v Barcelona (1700)

Atletico Madrid v Rayo Vallecano (1900)

Real Sociedad v Eibar

Villarreal v Levante

Top three expected to easily despatch mediocre rivals

BARCELONA - The top three La Liga sides are all in action, with leaders Real Madrid at Cordoba, second-placed Barcelona at Elche and champions Atletico Madrid at home to Rayo Vallecano. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 500 words)

- -

Serie A (1700 unless stated)

Cagliari v Sassuolo

Inter Milan v Torino

Lazio v AC Milan (1945)

Milan seek Lazio boost to revive European hopes

MILAN - Crisis-torn AC Milan must win at fifth-placed Lazio to revive their fading hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Ligue 1 (1900 unless stated)

Lille v Monaco (1600)

En Avant Guingamp v FC Lorient

Montpellier HSC v Nantes

Bastia v Girondins Bordeaux

Monaco seek win at Lille to boost European hopes

PARIS - Fifth-placed AS Monaco need a win at mid-table Lille to move within two points of third spot and boost their chances of qualifying for the Champions League. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect from 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

- -

Dutch Championship (1845 unless stated)

SC Cambuur v PSV Eindhoven (1730)

FC Dordrecht v Excelsior

PEC Zwolle v AZ Alkmaar

Heerenveen v Vitesse Arnhem (1945)

PSV bid to stretch lead to seven points at Cambuur

AMSTERDAM - PSV Eindhoven aim to extend their lead to seven points with a victory at mid-table SC Cambuur before second-placed Ajax Amsterdam host Feyenoord, who are third, on Sunday. (SOCCER-DUTCH/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/3:45 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

NFL

The lure of LA for the NFL - mirage or 'must do'?

LOS ANGELES - Like a shimmering desert mirage, the prospect of a National Football League team returning to the Los Angeles area has tantalised fans in Southern California for two decades without coming to fruition. (NFL-SUPER/LOSANGELES (FEATURE), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 600 words)

- - - -

NBA

Hawks look to push win streak to record territory

The Eastern Conference-leading Atlanta Hawks can set a franchise record with a 15th consecutive victory when they host Kevin Durant and the Oklahoma City Thunder in one of the 11 National Basketball Association games on the schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Humana Challenge, La Quinta, California (to 25)

Kuchar grabs a one-shot lead at La Quinta

Fresh from a tie for third at last week's Sony Open, American Matt Kuchar maintained his red-hot form to grab a one-shot lead after the second round of the $5.7 million Humana Challenge at La Quinta. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), moved, 450 words)

- -

European Tour: Qatar Masters, Doha

Argentine Grillo in four-way tie at Qatar Masters

Argentine Emiliano Grillo is in a four-way tie for the lead with South African Branden Grace, Marc Warren of Scotland and Austrian Bernd Wiesberger as he bids for a maiden European Tour title heading into the final round of the Qatar Masters in Doha.(GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1830 GMT/1:30 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

ALPINE SKIING

World Cup: Men's downhill, Kitzbuehel, Austria

Women's downhill, St Moritz, Switzerland

Vonn seeks to extend her record number of World Cup wins

ST MORITZ, Switzerland - Lindsey Vonn aims to increase her record haul of World Cup wins in a women's downhill in San Moritz, while the men battle it out for the most sought-after victory of the season in the downhill on Kitzbuehel's Streif. (ALPINE SKIING/, expect by 1330 GMT/8:30 AM ET, 400 words).

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour Down Under, Adelaide, Australia (to 25)

- - - -

RALLYING

Monte Carlo rally (to 25)

