Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Sunday:

NFL

Patriots deny any wrongdoing in 'Deflategate'

The New England Patriots say they followed "every rule to the letter" and accepted no blame for using footballs that were under inflated in their AFC championship win over the Indianapolis Colts. (NFL-PATRIOTS/ moved, 450 words)

Super Bowl has ways to go in captivating global audience

More than 100 million Americans are expected to watch this year's Super Bowl, but about seven billion people in the rest of the world may not be so captivated. (NFL-INTERNATIONAL/, expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Andrew Both, 580 words)

TENNIS

Australian Open, Melbourne (to Feb 1)

Nadal and Murray bid for quarter-final spots

MELBOURNE - Sixth seed Andy Murray meets his Wimbledon nemesis Grigor Dimitrov in a fourth-round clash, with third seed Rafa Nadal is also in action on day seven at Melbourne Park. Maria Sharapova and Eugenie Bouchard both won on Sunday to set up an intriguing quarter-final. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Ian Ransom and Greg Stutchbury, 400 words)

SOCCER

Asian Cup (to 31)

Australia, UAE battle for Asian Cup final place

NEWCASTLE - With 2011 champions Japan out of the equation Australia's route to the Asian Cup final looks a lot easier, but they will take nothing for granted when they meet United Arab Emirates in Tuesday's semi-final. (SOCCER-ASIA/ (PREVEW), by Julian Linden, expect by 0800 GMT/3 PM ET, 400 words)

African Nations Cup (to Feb 8)

Gabon v Equatorial Guinea, Bata (1900)

Congo v Burkina Faso, Ebebiyin (1900)

First two quarter-final places up for grabs

MALABO - The first two quarter-final places at the African Nations Cup will be settled as Gabon face hosts Equatorial Guinea in Bata and Congo meet Burkina Faso in Ebebiyin in Group A. (SOCCER-NATIONS/ (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/3 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

FA Cup fourth round (1500 unless stated)

Bristol City (III) v West Ham United (1400)

Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth (II) (1500)

Brighton and Hove Albion (II) v Arsenal (1600)

Holders Arsenal visit Brighton after Saturday's Cup #shocks

LONDON - Arsenal, second favourites behind Manchester United, visit Brighton and Hove Albion on the south coast wary of falling victim to the FA Cup upsets that saw Chelsea and Manchester City knocked out on Saturday. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Michael Hann, 650 words)

La Liga

Deportivo Coruna v Granada CF (1100)

Athletic Club v Malaga (1600)

Espanyol v Almeria (1800)

Valencia v Sevilla (2000)

Sevilla face Valencia in crunch match

BARCELONA - Sevilla travel to Valencia lying fourth with a point extra and while the home side have been inconsistent recently they did beat Real Madrid in their first game back after the Christmas break. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP (PIX) expect by 2100 GMT/4 PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 350 words)

Serie A (1400 unless stated)

Inter Milan v Torino

Juventus v Chievo Verona

Parma v Cesena

Sampdoria v Palermo

Verona v Atalanta Bergamo

Fiorentina v AS Roma (1945)

Juve bid to extend Serie A lead to five points

MILAN - Juventus can stretch their five-point lead at the top of Serie A when they host lowly Chievo with second-placed AS Roma facing a difficult trip to Fiorentina (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, 400 words)

Ligue 1 (1600 unless stated)

Olympique Lyon v Metz (1300)

Stade Rennes v Caen

Stade de Reims v Racing Lens

St Etienne v Paris St Germain (2000)

Lyon aim to stretch Ligue 1 lead to four points

PARIS - Olympique Lyonnais look to extend their lead to four points when they host lowly Metz, while third-placed Paris St Germain visit St Etienne, who are fourth. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

Dutch Championship (1330 unless stated)

Ajax Amsterdam v Feyenoord (1130)

Groningen v Utrecht

NAC Breda v Willem II Tilburg

Go Ahead Eagles Deventer v ADO Den Haag (1545)

Second face third as Ajax welcome Feyenoord

AMSTERDAM - Second-placed Ajax meet Feyenoord, who are eight points behind their hosts in third. (SOCCER-DUTCH/(PIX), expect by 1330 GMT/8:30 AM ET, 400 words)

NBA

Randolph powers Grizzlies to win over 76ers

Zach Randolph scored 17 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, had four assists and even made a three-pointer as the Grizzlies cruised past the Philadelphia 76ers. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Humana Challenge, La Quinta, California

Messy finish costs Kuchar La Quinta lead

Overnight leader Matt Kuchar surprisingly dropped three shots in his last four holes to finish the third round of the $5.7 million Humana Challenge one stroke off the pace at La Quinta. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), moved, 400 words)

CRICKET

New Zealand v Sri Lanka, 6th ODI, Dunedin

NZ look to seal series win in Dunedin

Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara tied the record for most one-day international dismissals by a wicketkeeper on Sunday but New Zealand posted a huge 315-8 in the sixth match of their series, as Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson fell just short of centuries. (CRICKET-ZEALAND/, moved with update to follow, 400 words)

South Africa v West Indies, fourth ODI, Port Elizabeth

Changed South Africa side seek to maintain momentum

South Africa, having claimed the five-match series against West Indies, have promised to make changes for the fourth one-day international in Port Elizabeth to give fringe players a chance to shine ahead of the World Cup. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/,expect by 1630 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Nick Said, 400 words)

ALPINE SKIING

World Cup: Men's Slalom, Kitzbuehel, Austria

Women's Super-G, St Moritz, Switzerland

Hirscher aims for fifth win, Vonn seeks 64th victory

KITZBUEHEL - Austria's Marcel Hirscher aims for his fifth slalom victory of the season at home in Kitzbuehel, while Lindsey Vonn seeks her 64th World Cup win in a Super-G in St Moritz. (ALPINE SKIING/ expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, 350 words)

CYCLING

Tour Down Under, Adelaide, Australia (to 25)

Copy on merit

RALLYING

Monte Carlo rally (to 25)

Monte Carlo rally (to 25)