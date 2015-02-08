Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Sunday:

- - - -

NBA

Warriors stave off New York challenge

The Golden State Warriors held off a furious fourth quarter surge by the New York Knicks, winning 106-92 at Madison Square Garden.

- - - -

NHL

Predators home to Rangers as they chase Blues

The Nashville Predators, who have been overtaken for first place in the Central Division by the St Louis Blues, try to get back on track at home to the New York Rangers, winners of their last three, in one of 11 games on the National Hockey League schedule.

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.

- - - -

SOCCER

African Nations Cup final

Ghana v Ivory Coast (1900)

BATA, Equatorial Guinea - Neighbours Ghana and Ivory Coast meet at the Estadio de Bata in a final both coaches hope will provide a quality showpiece for African football.

- - - -

Premier League (1500 unless stated)

Burnley v West Bromwich Albion (1200)

Newcastle United v Stoke City (1405)

West Ham United v Manchester United (1615)

Big incentive for Manchester United

LONDON - Manchester United can climb up to third spot, three points behind neighbours Manchester City, by winning at eighth-placed West Ham.

- -

La Liga

Cordoba v Almeria (1100)

Getafe v Sevilla (1600)

Espanyol v Valencia (1800)

Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona (2000)

Barcelona try to reduce gap at the top

BARCELONA - Barcelona can take advantage of Real Madrid's defeat by Atletico Madrid. Victory over Athletic Bilbao would move them to within a point of the leaders.

- -

Serie A

Fiorentina v Atalanta Bergamo (1130)

Cagliari v AS Roma (1400)

Empoli v Cesena (1400)

Napoli v Udinese (1400)

Sampdoria v Sassuolo (1400)

Inter Milan v Palermo (1945)

Roma want no more draws

MILAN - Second-placed AS Roma attempt to end a run of four consecutive Serie A draws while Inter Milan aim to bounce back from two successive defeats.

- -

Ligue 1 (1900 unless stated)

En Avant Guingamp v Monaco (1300)

Nice v Nantes (1600)

Olympique Lyonnais v Paris St Germain (2000)

PSG travel to Lyon for mouth-watering clash

PARIS - Leaders Lyon take on third-placed Paris St Germain in one of the most eagerly awaited clashes of the Ligue 1 season.

- -

Bundesliga (1430 unless stated)

Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (1430)

Augsburg v Eintracht Frankfurt (1630)

- -

Dutch Championship (1945 unless stated)

Feyenoord v SC Cambuur (1130)

Go Ahead Eagles Deventer v Ajax Amsterdam (1330)

Willem II Tilburg v Heracles Almelo (1330)

Groningen v AZ Alkmaar (1545)

- - - -

CRICKET

We continue our coverage of the build-up to the World Cup, which begins in Australia and New Zealand next week.

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Ecuador Open, Quito (to 9)

Zagreb Indoors, Croatia (to 8)

Open Sud de France, Montpellier (to 8)

- - - -

ALPINE SKIING

World championships (to 15)

Swiss surprise package Kueng wins downhill

BEAVER CREEK, Colorado - Patrick Kueng rocketed to victory in the men's blue riband downhill as Switzerland put an end to Austrian fun and domination.

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour:

Farmers Insurance Open, La Jolla, California (to 8)

English leads by two strokes at Torrey Pines

LA JOLLA, California - American Harris English takes a two-stroke lead into the third round at Torrey Pines outside San Diego.

- -

European Tour:

Malaysian Open, Kuala Lumpur (to 8)

Wiesberger hoping to hold off Canizares

KUALA LUMPUR - Austrian Bernd Wiesberger will take a two-shot lead over Alejandro Canizares of Spain into the final round.

