Inter woes continue, Palermo relegated after draw
MILAN Inter Milan forward Antonio Candreva missed an 87th minute penalty as they slumped to a 1-0 defeat at lowly Genoa on Sunday, extending their winless run to seven league games.
Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday:
- - - -
CRICKET
World Cup (to March 29)
New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Christchurch (2200)
Australia v England, Melbourne (0330)
McCullum sets tone as NZ score 331-6 v Sri Lanka
CHRISTCHURCH - Brendon McCullum gave the cricket World Cup the explosive opening organisers had hoped for with a blazing 65 as New Zealand scored an imposing 331 for six against Sri Lanka in cold and overcast conditions at Hagley Oval. (CRICKET-WORLD/NZ-SRI (PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Greg Stutchbury and John Mehaffey, 400 words)
- -
England win toss and opt to bowl against Australia
MELBOURNE - England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bowl first against Australia in their World Cup opener at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. (CRICKET-WORLD/AUS-ENG (PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)
- -
World Cup glory beckons, arise 'Sir' Jadeja
NEW DELHI - In his sprawling farmhouse at Jamnagar in the west Indian state of Gujarat, Ravindra Jadeja is often seen riding one of his four horses without even a saddle.
The 26-year-old all-rounder brings the same insouciance into the cricket field -- whether he is bowling, batting or running backwards chasing a skier. (CRICKET-WORLD/INDIA-JADEJA, moving at 0630 GMT/ 1:30 AM ET, by Amlan Chakraborty, 400 words)
- - - -
ALPINE SKIING
Alpine ski world championships (to 15)
BEAVER CREEK - American Ted Ligety produced a blistering second run to upstage favoured Austrian Marcel Hirscher and retain his giant slalom title at the alpine ski world championships. (ALPINE SKIING-WORLDS/MEN-GS, moved, by Steve Keating and Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)
- - - -
GOLF
PGA Tour: Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, Pebble Beach (to 15)
Snedeker and Jones lead at Pebble Beach
Former champion Brandt Snedeker produced a flawless long game to tie Australian Matt Jones in the lead after the second round at the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am (GOLF-PGA/, moved, 350 words)
- -
European Tour: Thailand Classic, Hua Hin (to 15)
Spaniard Jimenez leads by one shot despite illness
Flu victim Miguel Angel Jimenez of Spain holds a one stroke lead over local hope Kiradech Aphibarnrat with Canadian Richard Lee, Scott Hend of Australia and Thai veteran Thongchai Jaidee a further shot back heading into the third round in the Thailand Classic. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 0900 GMT/ 4 AM ET, 300 words)
- - - -
NHL
Sharks to find bite versus Coyotes
The San Jose Sharks look to snap a three-game skid against a struggling Arizona Coyotes team and close in on the league-leading Nashville Predators in one of the five games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)
- - - -
RUGBY
Six Nations
England v Italy, Twickenham (1430)
Ireland v France, Dublin (1700)
Confident England tackle Italy, Irish face stiff France test
LONDON/DUBLIN - The Six Nations second round swings into action with England expecting to make it two wins in a row when they face Italy at Twickenham, while Ireland and France meet in what should be a much tighter contest between the other two opening weekend winners in Dublin. (RUGBY UNION-NATIONS/ expect by 1630 GMT/11 AM ET, 400 words)
- -
Super rugby round one
Blues v Chiefs, North Harbour (0635)
Sharks v Cheetahs (1505)
Bulls v Stormers (1710)
Sharks debut under new coach
DURBAN - Perennial contenders Sharks begin their Super Rugby season under new coach Gary Gold against a Cheetahs side who are rebuilding after a myriad of defections. (RUGBY-SUPER/SHARKS, expect by 1700 GMT/ 12 PM ET, 200 words)
- -
Bulls seek early head start
PRETORIA - Former Super Rugby winners Bulls seek early dominance over domestic opposition as they host rivals Stormers. (RUGBY-SUPER/BULLS, expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, 200 words)
- - - -
SOCCER
English FA Cup fifth round
West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United (1245)
Blackburn Rovers v Stoke City (1500)
Derby County v Reading (1500)
Crystal Palace v Liverpool (1730)
Liverpool face tricky visit to Palace without Gerrard
LONDON - Seven-times FA Cup winners Liverpool are without injured captain Steven Gerrard for their fifth-round trip to Crystal Palace. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP (PIX), expect from 1445 GMT/9:45 AM ET, by Tom Hayward and Ian Chadband, 650 words)
- -
La Liga
Sevilla v Cordoba (1500)
Real Madrid v Deportivo Coruna (1700)
Granada CF v Athletic Bilbao (1900)
Malaga v Espanyol (2100)
Stuttering Real look to regain form at home to Deportivo
MADRID - La Liga leaders Real Madrid look to bounce back from last weekend's 4-0 drubbing at champions Atletico Madrid when they host promoted Deportivo La Coruna. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX) expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)
- -
Ligue 1 (1900 unless stated)
Paris St Germain v Caen (1500)
RC Lens v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC
Lille v Nice
Monaco v Montpellier HSC
Nantes v Bastia
Toulouse v Stade Rennes
PSG aiming for provisional top spot
PARIS - Paris St Germain will claim top spot in Ligue 1, at least provisionally, if they beat lowly Caen at the Parc des Princes. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)
- -
Serie A
Sassuolo v Fiorentina (1700)
Palermo v Napoli (1945)
Soccer-Napoli aim for fifth successive win
ROME - Third-placed Napoli will be looking for their fifth Serie A win in a row when they visit Palermo while Fiorentina visit Sassuolo. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2230 GMT/5:30 PM ET, by Jacopo Lomonaco, 400 words)
- -
Bundesliga (1430 unless stated)
Bayer Leverkusen v VfL Wolfsburg
Borussia Moenchengladbach v Cologne
Bayern Munich v Hamburg SV
Werder Bremen v FC Augsburg
Hoffenheim v VfB Stuttgart
Eintracht Frankfurt v Schalke 04 (1730)
Bayern host Hamburg aiming to protect eight-point lead
BERLIN - Leaders Bayern Munich will try to protect their eight-point advantage when they host struggling Hamburg SV, who have conceded more goals than any other Bundesliga team in Munich as second-placed VfL Wolfsburg take on Bayer Leverkusen. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/1130 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)
- -
Dutch Championship (1845 unless stated)
Heracles Almelo v Feyenoord (1730)
Excelsior v FC Groningen
Vitesse Arnhem v Willem II Tilburg
ADO Den Haag v BAC Breda (1945)
Feyenoord bid to consolidate third place at Heracles
AMSTERDAM - Feyenoord aim to consolidate third place in the Dutch championship at relegation threatened Heracles in the early kick off. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)
- - - -
TENNIS
ATP: World Indoor Tournament, Rotterdam (to 15)
Memphis Championships, U.S. (to 15)
Brazil Open, Sao Paolo (to 15)
WTA: Pattaya Open, Thailand (to Feb 15)
BNP Paribas Diamond Games, Antwerp (to 15)
- - - -
RALLYING
Rally of Sweden (to 15)
