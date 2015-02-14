Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday:

CRICKET

World Cup (to March 29)

New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Christchurch (2200)

Australia v England, Melbourne (0330)

McCullum sets tone as NZ score 331-6 v Sri Lanka

CHRISTCHURCH - Brendon McCullum gave the cricket World Cup the explosive opening organisers had hoped for with a blazing 65 as New Zealand scored an imposing 331 for six against Sri Lanka in cold and overcast conditions at Hagley Oval. (CRICKET-WORLD/NZ-SRI (PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Greg Stutchbury and John Mehaffey, 400 words)

England win toss and opt to bowl against Australia

MELBOURNE - England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bowl first against Australia in their World Cup opener at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. (CRICKET-WORLD/AUS-ENG (PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

World Cup glory beckons, arise 'Sir' Jadeja

NEW DELHI - In his sprawling farmhouse at Jamnagar in the west Indian state of Gujarat, Ravindra Jadeja is often seen riding one of his four horses without even a saddle.

The 26-year-old all-rounder brings the same insouciance into the cricket field -- whether he is bowling, batting or running backwards chasing a skier. (CRICKET-WORLD/INDIA-JADEJA, moving at 0630 GMT/ 1:30 AM ET, by Amlan Chakraborty, 400 words)

ALPINE SKIING

Alpine ski world championships (to 15)

BEAVER CREEK - American Ted Ligety produced a blistering second run to upstage favoured Austrian Marcel Hirscher and retain his giant slalom title at the alpine ski world championships. (ALPINE SKIING-WORLDS/MEN-GS, moved, by Steve Keating and Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, Pebble Beach (to 15)

Snedeker and Jones lead at Pebble Beach

Former champion Brandt Snedeker produced a flawless long game to tie Australian Matt Jones in the lead after the second round at the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am (GOLF-PGA/, moved, 350 words)

European Tour: Thailand Classic, Hua Hin (to 15)

Spaniard Jimenez leads by one shot despite illness

Flu victim Miguel Angel Jimenez of Spain holds a one stroke lead over local hope Kiradech Aphibarnrat with Canadian Richard Lee, Scott Hend of Australia and Thai veteran Thongchai Jaidee a further shot back heading into the third round in the Thailand Classic. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 0900 GMT/ 4 AM ET, 300 words)

NHL

Sharks to find bite versus Coyotes

The San Jose Sharks look to snap a three-game skid against a struggling Arizona Coyotes team and close in on the league-leading Nashville Predators in one of the five games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

RUGBY

Six Nations

England v Italy, Twickenham (1430)

Ireland v France, Dublin (1700)

Confident England tackle Italy, Irish face stiff France test

LONDON/DUBLIN - The Six Nations second round swings into action with England expecting to make it two wins in a row when they face Italy at Twickenham, while Ireland and France meet in what should be a much tighter contest between the other two opening weekend winners in Dublin. (RUGBY UNION-NATIONS/ expect by 1630 GMT/11 AM ET, 400 words)

Super rugby round one

Blues v Chiefs, North Harbour (0635)

Sharks v Cheetahs (1505)

Bulls v Stormers (1710)

Sharks debut under new coach

DURBAN - Perennial contenders Sharks begin their Super Rugby season under new coach Gary Gold against a Cheetahs side who are rebuilding after a myriad of defections. (RUGBY-SUPER/SHARKS, expect by 1700 GMT/ 12 PM ET, 200 words)

Bulls seek early head start

PRETORIA - Former Super Rugby winners Bulls seek early dominance over domestic opposition as they host rivals Stormers. (RUGBY-SUPER/BULLS, expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, 200 words)

SOCCER

English FA Cup fifth round

West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United (1245)

Blackburn Rovers v Stoke City (1500)

Derby County v Reading (1500)

Crystal Palace v Liverpool (1730)

Liverpool face tricky visit to Palace without Gerrard

LONDON - Seven-times FA Cup winners Liverpool are without injured captain Steven Gerrard for their fifth-round trip to Crystal Palace. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP (PIX), expect from 1445 GMT/9:45 AM ET, by Tom Hayward and Ian Chadband, 650 words)

La Liga

Sevilla v Cordoba (1500)

Real Madrid v Deportivo Coruna (1700)

Granada CF v Athletic Bilbao (1900)

Malaga v Espanyol (2100)

Stuttering Real look to regain form at home to Deportivo

MADRID - La Liga leaders Real Madrid look to bounce back from last weekend's 4-0 drubbing at champions Atletico Madrid when they host promoted Deportivo La Coruna. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX) expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

Ligue 1 (1900 unless stated)

Paris St Germain v Caen (1500)

RC Lens v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC

Lille v Nice

Monaco v Montpellier HSC

Nantes v Bastia

Toulouse v Stade Rennes

PSG aiming for provisional top spot

PARIS - Paris St Germain will claim top spot in Ligue 1, at least provisionally, if they beat lowly Caen at the Parc des Princes. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)

Serie A

Sassuolo v Fiorentina (1700)

Palermo v Napoli (1945)

Soccer-Napoli aim for fifth successive win

ROME - Third-placed Napoli will be looking for their fifth Serie A win in a row when they visit Palermo while Fiorentina visit Sassuolo. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2230 GMT/5:30 PM ET, by Jacopo Lomonaco, 400 words)

Bundesliga (1430 unless stated)

Bayer Leverkusen v VfL Wolfsburg

Borussia Moenchengladbach v Cologne

Bayern Munich v Hamburg SV

Werder Bremen v FC Augsburg

Hoffenheim v VfB Stuttgart

Eintracht Frankfurt v Schalke 04 (1730)

Bayern host Hamburg aiming to protect eight-point lead

BERLIN - Leaders Bayern Munich will try to protect their eight-point advantage when they host struggling Hamburg SV, who have conceded more goals than any other Bundesliga team in Munich as second-placed VfL Wolfsburg take on Bayer Leverkusen. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/1130 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

Dutch Championship (1845 unless stated)

Heracles Almelo v Feyenoord (1730)

Excelsior v FC Groningen

Vitesse Arnhem v Willem II Tilburg

ADO Den Haag v BAC Breda (1945)

Feyenoord bid to consolidate third place at Heracles

AMSTERDAM - Feyenoord aim to consolidate third place in the Dutch championship at relegation threatened Heracles in the early kick off. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

TENNIS

ATP: World Indoor Tournament, Rotterdam (to 15)

Memphis Championships, U.S. (to 15)

Brazil Open, Sao Paolo (to 15)

WTA: Pattaya Open, Thailand (to Feb 15)

BNP Paribas Diamond Games, Antwerp (to 15)

Copy on merit

RALLYING

Rally of Sweden (to 15)

