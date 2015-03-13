Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday:

- - - -

CRICKET

World Cup (to 29)

Bangladesh v New Zealand, Hamilton

England v Afghanistan, Sydney

Bangladesh aim to put NZ in spin

HAMILTON, New Zealand - Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah made the most of being dropped at slip after scoring just one run to register his second one-day century in a World Cup Pool A match against New Zealand. (CRICKET-WORLD/NZ-BAN (PIX), moved with updates to follow, by John Mehaffey, 400 words)

- -

England hope to beat Afghanistan to return home with win

SYDNEY - England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and decided to send his bowlers out to have a crack at Afghanistan's batsmen under leaden skies at the Sydney Cricket Ground. (CRICKET-WORLD/ENG-AFG (PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

- -

De Kock has support of captain, now needs to prove his worth

WELLINGTON - South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock is under pressure to keep his place in the side after a poor run excellwith the bat, though captain AB de Villiers remains convinced he will be a match winner at the World Cup. (CRICKET-WORLD/SAFRICA-DE KOCK (FEATURE, PIX), moved, by Greg Stutchbury, 500 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Australian Formula One Grand Prix (to 15)

Mercedes show early form in Albert Park practice

MELBOURNE - Mercedes dominated the first free practice of the Formula One season-opening Australian Grand Prix, with Nico Rosberg edging his world champion team mate Lewis Hamilton to top the timesheets. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Ian Ransom and Julian Linden, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League

Managers hold news conferences ahead of weekend games

We will bring you all the latest news from the managers news conferences ahead of the weekend's Premier League action. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/TEAM expect throughout)

- -

Libertadores Cup group stage

River flow halted on all-weather pitch in Peru

BUENOS AIRES - River Plate, expected to cruise through their Libertadores Cup group, remain bottom of the standings and without a win in three matches after a disappointing 1-1 draw at Peru's Juan Aurich. (SOCCER-LIBERTADORES/ (PIX), moved, by Rex Gowar, 400 words)

- -

La Liga

Valencia v Deportivo Coruna (1945)

Valencia eyeing third in La Liga before Deportivo clash

MADRID - In-form Valencia can climb to third place in La Liga above champions Atletico Madrid, who play at Espanyol on Saturday, if they avoid defeat at home to Deportivo La Coruna. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

Barca coach Luis Enrique previews La Liga game at Eibar

BARCELONA - Barcelona coach Luis Enrique holds a news conference previewing Saturday's La Liga game at Eibar, when the leaders can stretch their advantage over second-placed Real Madrid, who host Levante on Sunday, to four points. (SOCCER-SPAIN/BARCELONA (TV) expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, 400 words)

- -

Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen v VfB Stuttgart (1930)

Copy on merit

- -

Ligue 1 (1930)

Monaco v Bastia

Nice v En Avant Guingamp

Monaco bid to continue late push at home to Bastia

PARIS - Monaco hope to keep their slim Ligue 1 title hopes alive when they take on Bastia. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 2130 GMT/5:30 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 250 words)

- -

Dutch championship

Vitesse Arnhem v AZ Alkmaar (1900)

Copy on merit

- - - -

NBA

Wizards cruise to win over weakened Grizzles

Taking advantage of a Memphis team weakened through rest and injury, Washington used a 25-6 second-quarter run to roll to victory over the Grizzlies. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, 550 words)

- - - -

NHL

Bruins beat streaking Lightning in shootout

After a run of seven successive shootouts without a win, Boston must have been fearing the worst on Thursday when their game against Tampa Bay ended 2-2 after overtime. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

Abu Dhabi crash will never happen again, says Kaymer

LONDON - Not many top-notch golfers could see anything positive in squandering a 10-stroke lead midway through the final round of a tournament but world number 12 Martin Kaymer is an exception to the rule. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/KAYMER (INTERVIEW), moving at 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 600 words)

- -

European Tour: Tshwane Open, Pretoria (to 15)

Rousing start for Madsen and Horsey but just a one-shot lead

PRETORIA - Dane Morten Orum Madsen and England's David Horsey take a one-shot lead over local favourite Wallie Coetsee and Australian Brett Rumford into the second round at the Pretoria Country Club. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, 200 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Serena talks about her decision to return to Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, California - Serena Williams said on Thursday her decision to end a 14-year boycott of the BNP Paribas Open after suffering racist abuse in the 2001 final came down to "timing". (TENNIS-INDIAN/SERENA (PIX), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

- -

Djokovic back at happy hunting ground in California desert

INDIAN WELLS, California - The French Open is the only grand slam title to have eluded Novak Djokovic and the steely-eyed Serb has adopted a philosophy of reverse psychology in a bid to claim the coveted crown at Roland Garros. (TENNIS-INDIAN/DJOKOVIC (PIX), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

- - - -

BASKETBALL

Real reach Euroleague playoffs as Barca beat Maccabi

BELGRADE - Real Madrid reached the Euroleague playoffs with four games to spare after a 93-62 home rout of Alba Berlin on Thursday ensured a quarter-final berth for the winners of a record eight titles in the competition. (BASKETBALL-EUROLEAGUE/, moved, by Zoran Milosavljevic, 400 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Super Rugby round five (to 14)

Wellington Hurricanes v Auckland Blues, P. North (0635)

Western Force v Melbourne Rebels, Perth (1100)

Hurricanes aim to hammer Blues in Palmerston North

The unbeaten Wellington Hurricanes will be looking to hammer a nail in the Auckland Blues' coffin after just five games of the Super Rugby competition when they clash for the first time in Palmerston North since the first game of the southern hemisphere tournament in 1996. (RUGBY UNION-SUPER/HURRICANES, expect by 0830 GMT/4:30 AM ET, 300 words)

- -

Honey Badger to return to Perth against Rebels

Winger Nick Cummins will make his return to his home ground in Perth after his first game back in Super Rugby last week in Canberra when the Western Force face the Melbourne Rebels. (RUGBY UNION-SUPER/FORCE, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, 300 words)

- -

Six Nations

We will have all the latest news ahead of this weekend's matches. (RUGBY UNION/NATIONS-TEAM, expect throughout)

- - - -

ALPINE SKIING

World Cup: Women's Giant Slalom, Are

Copy on merit

- - - -

HORSE RACING

Cheltenham Festival

Copy on merit

- - - -

CYCLING

Paris-Nice, France (to 15)

Tirreno-Adriatico, Italy (to 17)

Copy on merit

- - - -

DIVING

FINA World series, Beijing (to 15)

Copy on merit

- - - - (Asia Desk editor: Peter Rutherford)