SOCCER

Champions League

Quarter-final first legs (1845)

Paris St Germain v Barcelona

Porto v Bayern Munich

Injury-hit PSG banking on momentum against Barca

PARIS - In-form Paris St Germain must cope without several key players, including striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, at home to Spanish giants Barcelona in their Champions League quarter-final first leg tie. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/PSG (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

Bayern count injuries but confident of beating Porto

LISBON - Bayern Munich will be without Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery and Bastian Schweinsteiger away to Porto in their Champions league, quarter-final first leg but know their season will not be a success if they do not advance. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/PORTO (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by 500 words)

Ligue 1

Olympique Lyonnais v Bastia (1630)

Lyon eye top spot at home to lowly Bastia

PARIS - Olympique Lyonnais can regain top spot in Ligue 1 from Paris St Germain with at least a draw at home to struggling Bastia but will expect all three to put them two points clear at the top albeit having played a game more than their rivals. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 1830 GMT/2:30 PM ET, 300 words)

Serie A

Genoa v Parma (1630)

Libertadores Cup Group Six

River Plate (Argentina) v San Jose (Bolivia)

Juan Aurich (Peru) v UANL Tigres (Mexico)

River need to win and hope Juan Aurich drop points

BUENOS AIRES - Argentine giants River Plate must beat Bolivia's San Jose and hope Perus Juan Aurich drop points at home to qualified UANL Tigres of Mexico to avoid a humiliating group phase exit. (SOCCER-LIBERTADORES/RIVER (PIX), expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Rex Gowar, 300 words)

MOTOR RACING

Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix preview

MANAMA - Bahrain Grand Prix organisers will be rubbing their hands with glee at the prospect of Mercedes team mates Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg renewing battle at their circuit. Last year the pair served up a thriller and now they have even more of a score to settle. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PREVIEW), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

We will also move a form sheet and statistics for Sunday's race at Sakhir.

BOXING

Pacquiao to discuss preparations for Vegas megabout

HOLLYWOOD, California - With his heavily anticipated fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. set to take place in Las Vegas on May 2, eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao will host a media workout at the Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood to discuss his preparations for boxing's biggest clash in decades. (BOXING/PACQUIAO/ (PIX, TV), expect by 2330 GMT/7.30 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

CRICKET

West Indies v England, Antigua, first test (to 17)

Chanderpaul to continue rebuilding West Indies innings

Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Jermaine Blackwood will return to chip away at England's 244-run lead in their first innings in Antigua after they ensured there was not a middle-order collapse on day two. (CRICKET-WINDIES/, expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Monte Carlo Masters, Monaco (to 19)

WTA: Bogota Cup, Colombia (to 19)

