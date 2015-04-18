Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday:

SOCCER

Premier League (1400)

Crystal Palace v West Bromwich Albion

Everton v Burnley

Leicester City v Swansea City

Stoke City v Southampton

Chelsea v Manchester United (1630)

Big incentive for runaway leaders Chelsea

LONDON - Chelsea will open a 10-point advantage over Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table if they beat third-placed Manchester United in a mouth-watering clash at Stamford Bridge. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect first lead by 1615 GMT/12:15 PM ET, by Michael Hann, 650 words)

FA Cup semi-final

Reading(II) v Arsenal (1620)

Arsenal face second-tier strugglers Reading in Cup semi

LONDON - Championship strugglers Reading will need a perfect performance to produce one of the great FA Cup shocks by beating holders Arsenal at Wembley to reach the final for the first time. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP (PIX), expect by 1820 GMT/2:20 PM ET, by Toby Davis, 400 words plus sidebars on merit)

La Liga

Barcelona v Valencia (1400)

Deportivo Coruna v Atletico Madrid (1600)

Real Madrid v Malaga (1800)

Athletic Club v Getafe (2000)

Leaders Barca host Valencia, Real at home to Malaga

BARCELONA - Barcelona can pull five points clear at the top of La Liga with a win at home to Valencia before second-placed Real Madrid host Malaga and champions Atletico Madrid, in third, play at Deportivo La Coruna. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 500 words)

Bundesliga (1330)

Bayer Leverkusen v Hanover 96

Borussia Dortmund v SC Paderborn

Hertha Berlin v Cologne

Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich

Freiburg v Mainz

FC Augsburg v VfB Stuttgart (1630)

Bayern look to beat Hoffenhein as they close in on title

BERLIN - Bayern Munich bid for a victory at seventh-placed Hoffenheim to bounce back from their midweek Champions League defeat at Porto and get the first of three wins in the last six games to retain their Bundesliga title. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Serie A

Sampdoria v Cesena (1600)

Juventus v Lazio (1845)

Lazio aim to turn up the heat on leaders Juventus

Second-placed Lazio visit Juventus for a top-of-the-table clash knowing a ninth straight Serie A win would move them within nine points of the leaders with seven games left. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

Ligue 1 (1800)

Nice v Paris St Germain (1500)

Monaco v Stade Rennes

En Avant Guingamp v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC

FC Lorient v Toulouse

Metz v Racing Lens

Bastia v Stade de Reims

PSG look to regain top spot at Nice

PARIS - Paris St Germain can reclaim top spot from Olympique Lyonnais by a point if they win at Nice, while third-placed Monaco can move within three points of the current pacesetters, albeit having played a game more, with a home win over Stade Rennes. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)

Dutch championship (1745)

AZ Alkmaar v ADO Den Haag (1630)

PSV Eindhoven v Heerenveen

Vitesse Arnhem v FC Dordrecht

Willem II Tilburg v Groningen (1845)

Home win will ensure PSV claim title

AMSTERDAM - Victory for PSV Eindhoven at home to Heerenveen will deliver them the Dutch league title for the first time in six seasons. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 300 words)

RUGBY UNION

Super Rugby round 10 (to 18)

Hurricanes v Waratahs (0430)

Highlanders v Blues (0735)

Brumbies v Melbourne Rebels (0940)

Western Force v Stormers (1145)

Sharks v Bulls (1505)

Cheetahs v Reds (1710)

Sharks and Bulls tussle for top spot

DURBAN - Only four points separate the Sharks and Bulls in the battle for leadership of the South African conference. (RUGBY-SUPER/SHARKS, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 200 words)

Cheetahs looking for rare home success

BLOEMFONTEIN - The Cheetahs will seek only their second home win of the season when they face Australia's Reds, who lost in Pretoria last week. (RUGBY-SUPER/CHEETAHS, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 200 words)

Champions Cup semi-final

ASM Clermont Auvergne v Saracens (1415)

Clermont face Saracens in first Champions Cup semi-final

PARIS - Clermont Auvergne meet old foes Saracens in the first semi-final of the Champions Cup in St Etienne. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONS/CLERMONT, expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, 400 words)

MOTOR RACING

Formula One: Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir (to 19)

Rosberg seeks to end Hamilton's pole run

MANAMA - Nico Rosberg will bid to take his first pole position of the season and deny Mercedes team mate and double world champion Lewis Hamilton a fourth in a row. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), by Alan Baldwin, expect by 1615 GMT/12:15 PM ET)

GOLF

PGA Tour: RBC Heritage (to 19) Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Spieth bounces back but Merritt stays ahead at Heritage

Jordan Spieth bounced back from a Masters hangover by firing a nine-under 62 on Friday, but fellow American Troy Merritt went one better with a record-tying 61 to take a four-shot lead at the RBC Heritage in South Carolina. (GOLF-PGA, moved, 400 words).

LPGA: LOTTE Championship, Hawaii, (to 18)

Kim calm and collected in gusty Hawaii

LPGA Tour rookie Kim Sei-young held firm in windy conditions to take over the solo lead after the third round of the South Korean-dominated LOTTE Championship in Hawaii on Friday.(GOLF-LPGA/, moved, 250 words)

European Tour: Shenzhen International (to 19)

American Peter Uihlein will take a one-stroke lead over big-hitting Thai Kiradech Aphibarnrat into the third round of the Shenzhen International. (GOLF EUROPEAN/, expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, 300 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Monte Carlo Masters, Monaco (to 19)

Nadal faces Djokovic in mouth-watering Monte Carlo clash

MONTE CARLO - Eight-times champion Rafa Nadal takes on world number one Novak Djokovic in a much-awaited semi-final clash at the Monte Carlo Masters in their 43rd meeting. (TENNIS-MEN/MONTE CARLO (PIX), expect from 1330 GMT/9:30 AM ET, 400 words)

WTA: Bogota Cup, Colombia (to 19)

SWIMMING

Phelps set for Arizona backstroke, freestyle

Michael Phelps, back in action after serving a ban for a drunk driving conviction, takes another step in his quest to qualify for the Rio Olympics when he competes in the 100 metres backstroke and 400m freestyle at the Arena Pro Swim Series in Mesa, Arizona. (SWIMMING-PHELPS/, expect by 0630 GMT/2:30 AM ET, 350 words)

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP: Argentina (to 19)

