Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday:

SOCCER

Asian Football Confederation Congress

Final congress before FIFA presidential election

MANAMA - Shaikh Salman of Bahrain will be re-elected as president of the AFC but there are plenty of other key positions in the FIFA and the AFC executive committees to be voted on at the final confederation congress before next month's FIFA presidential election. (SOCCER-ASIA-CONGRESS, PIX, TV), expect stories from 0900 GMT/500 AM ET, by Mike Collett, 500 words, and sidebars on merit)

Benedetto lifts Club America to CONCACAF title

Club America captured the CONCACAF Champions League title on Wednesday after Dario Benedetto's brilliant second-half hat-trick lifted the Mexican side to a 5-3 aggregate win over Montreal Impact. (SOCCER-CONCACAF/, moved, 300 words)

La Liga

Rayo Vallecano v Valencia (1800)

Granada CF v Espanyol (2000)

Valencia look to recapture fourth spot from Sevilla

BARCELONA - Valencia can reclaim fourth place from Sevilla, which carries a berth in Champions League qualifying, if they avoid defeat at mid-table Rayo Vallecano. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX) expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 400 words)

Real face tough trip to Sevilla, Barca play at Cordoba

BARCELONA - Second-placed Real Madrid face probably their toughest remaining game of the season at Sevilla after leaders Barcelona, two points ahead of their arch rivals with four games left, play at bottom side Cordoba. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PREVIEW) expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 400 words)

Premier League

Chelsea poised to celebrate first title in five years

LONDON - Chelsea have been accused of being boring but they will not mind one bit if they beat Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday to win the Premier League title for the first time in five years. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PREVIEW), moved, 400 words)

Serie A

Empoli v Napoli (1845)

Libertadores Cup round of 16, first leg

RUGBY

Hooper, Pocock meeting no seven decider for Wallabies

SYDNEY - Michael Hooper and David Pocock meet on Friday when the New South Wales Waratahs face the ACT Brumbies in a Super Rugby clash in Canberra but it won't decide Australia's starting openside flanker for the World Cup. (RUGBY UNION-AUSTRALIA/OPENSIDES (FEATURE), expect by 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

NBA

Hawks regain edge with home win

The Atlanta Hawks regained the edge in their first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets with a home win that was anything but comfortable. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/HIGHLIGHTS (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

NHL

Lightning win do-or-die clash against Red Wings

Defenseman Braydon Coburn scored his first goal with Tampa Bay in timely fashion, helping the Lightning beat the Detroit Red Wings in the decisive Game Seven of their first-round Eastern Conference series. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/HIGHLIGHTS (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Comfortable win for Orioles at quiet home

The Baltimore Orioles took barely two hours to beat the Chicago White Sox 8-2 in the first ever major league game not open to the public. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

BOXING

Confident Pacquiao all smiles ahead of Mayweather bout

LAS VEGAS - With just three days to go before his much hyped showdown with undefeated American Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao was ultra relaxed, confident and ever smiling as he spoke about his preparations. (BOXING-WORLD/PACQUIAO (PIX, TV), moved, by Steve Keating and Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

CRICKET

Bangladesh v Pakistan, first test, Khulna (to May 2)

Pakistan eye big first-innings lead

Mohammad Hafeez will look to post his first double century and give Pakistan a big first-innings lead against Bangladesh on the third day of the opening test at Khulna. (CRICKET-BANGLADESH/PAKISTAN, expect end of day story by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, 350 words)

HORSE RACING

American Pharoah favourite for Kentucky Derby at 18th post

Arkansas Derby winner American Pharoah was installed as the early favorite for Saturday's 141st Kentucky Derby after drawing the 18th post position for the first leg of the Triple Crown. (HORSERACING-DERBY/DRAW, moved, by Larry Fine, 350 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Munich Open (to May 3)

Istanbul Open (to May 3)

WTA: Morocco Grand Prix, Marrakech (to May 2)

Prague Open, (to May 2)

SNOOKER

World championship, Sheffield, England (to May 4)

CYCLING

Tour of Romandie, Switzerland (to May 3)

