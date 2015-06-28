Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Sunday:

SOCCER

FIFA investigation

Blatter tells paper he's not a candidate for FIFA presidency

ZURICH - FIFA president Sepp Blatter said in a newspaper interview that he will not stand as a candidate to remain the head of world soccer's governing body at a special elective congress of member associations which he called for earlier this month. (SOCCER-FIFA/, moved, 400 words)

South America may end marketing deal due to U.S. probe

SANTIAGO - South America's soccer federation might try to annul its contract with Datisa if the sports marketing company cannot meet its obligations for the current Copa America and the next three editions of the tournament, the federation's treasurer said. (SOCCER-FIFA/CONMEBOL (INTERVIEW), moved, by Gideon Long, 400 words)

Copa America

Paraguay dump Brazil out of Copa

CONCEPCION, Chile - Derlis Gonzalez slotted two penalties, one in regular time and again in the shootout, to help Paraguay beat Brazil 4-3 after a 1-1 draw to go through to a semi-final against Argentina. (SOCCER-COPA/M22 (PIX), moved, 400 words)

Women's World Cup (to July 5)

England eliminate hosts Canada

VANCOUVER - England scored twice in the opening half and then held on to reach the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup with a tense 2-1 win over Canada on Saturday. (SOCCER-WOMEN/CANADA (PIX), moved, by Steve Keating, 400 words)

Late Iwabuchi goal sees Japan past Australia

EDMONTON - Defending champions Japan reached the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup after an 87th minute goal from substitute Mana Iwabuchi gave them a 1-0 win over Australia. (SOCCER-WOMEN/AUSTRALIA (PIX), moved, by Simon Evans, 350 words)

BASEBALL

Cano hit in the head as Mariners lose to Angels

Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano left Saturday's 4-2 loss against the Los Angeles Angels in the sixth inning after being hit in the head by an errant throw. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

TENNIS

Wimbledon build-up

Champions Djokovic and Kvitova outline plans

LONDON - Defending champions Novak Djokovic and Petra Kvitova discuss their build-up for the grasscourt major that begins on Monday. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)

Wawrinka doesn't want Big Four to become Fab Five

LONDON - Being a member of tennis' Big Four might be the burning ambition of many players but Stan Wawrinka is in no rush to join the ranks and redefine that club as the Fab Five. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/WAWRINKA (INTERVIEW), moved, by Pritha Sarkar, 750 words)

Acrobatic Dimitrov hopes to turn Wimbledon upside down

LONDON - Grigor Dimitrov's pre-Wimbledon rituals included hanging upside down from the handrails of a London Underground train and the 24-year-old hopes he will turn the All England Club on its head by becoming the first Bulgarian male to win a grand slam singles title. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/DIMITROV (INTERVIEW), moved, by Pritha Sarkar, 600 words)

WTA: Eastbourne International (to 28)

ATP: Aegon Open, Nottingham (to 28)

ATHLETICS

U.S. world championship trials

Gatlin cruises while Felix claims 400m title

EUGENE, Oregon - Justin Gatlin moved closer to a world sprint double and Allyson Felix broke through to win a stirring women's 400 metres at the U.S. trials for the world championships. (ATHLETICS-US/, moved, by Gene Cherry, 450 words)

Jamaican trials

McLeod upsets Parchment in 110 hurdles

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Omar McLeod upset London Olympic bronze medallist and national record holder Hansle Parchment in the 110 metres hurdles at the Jamaican world championships trials on Saturday, clocking a world leading time of 12.97 seconds. (ATHLETICS-JAMAICA/, moved, by Kayon Raynor, 400 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Travelers Championship (to 28)

Harman on top in Connecticut

Brian Harman carded a five-under-par 65 to take a one-stroke lead over fellow American Bubba Watson and Canadian Graham DeLaet after the third round in Cromwell, Connecticut. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, 300 words)

U.S. Senior Open Championship (to 28)

Late stumbles from co-leaders Bernhard Langer and Jeff Maggert gave extra hope to their pursuers, including history-chasing Tom Watson, after the third round at the U.S. Senior Open on Saturday. (GOLF-SENIORS/, moved, 250 words)

European Tour: BMW International Open, Munich (to 28)

Morrison chasing second win of year

BERLIN - Britain's James Morrison goes in search of his second victory of the season when he takes a two-shot lead into the final round in Munich. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 300 words)

CRICKET

Sri Lanka v Pakistan, Colombo, second test (to 29)

Onus on middle order to bat Pakistan to safety

COLOMBO - Pakistan have nearly erased their deficit but the middle order will have to bat sensibly to take them to safety when the fourth day's play starts at P Sara Oval. (CRICKET-LANKA/, expect by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, 400 words)

EUROPEAN GAMES

Beach soccer highlights final day

BAKU - Beach soccer is one of nine gold medals up for grabs on the final day of the inaugural European Games in Baku. (GAMES-EUROPE/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, by Tom Hayward, 400 words)

