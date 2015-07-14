Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday:

SOCCER

FIFA investigation

A U.S. Senate panel invited FIFA President Sepp Blatter to answer questions at a hearing this Wednesday about the corruption scandal that has badly tarnished soccer's global governing body but FIFA declined on his behalf, a congressional official said. (SOCCER-FIFA/SENATE, moved, by Mark Hosenball and Simon Evans, 500 words)

Caribbean chief says it could head up CONCACAF again

MIAMI - The Caribbean has been at the epicenter of the corruption scandal that has rocked FIFA, but the head of the region's soccer body said there is no reason why another of their officials could not be the next head of region's troubled confederation, CONCACAF. (SOCCER-FIFA/CARIBBEAN, moved, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

CONCACAF Gold Cup (to 26)

US draw with Panama, Haiti advance

The United States recovered from a poor first half and earned a 1-1 draw against Panama on Monday that kept the Central Americans from clinching an automatic spot in the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-finals. (SOCCER-CONCACAF/GOLD, moved, 350 words)

Premier League trio kick off pre-season in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Premier League Asia Trophy representatives Arsenal, Everton and Stoke City discuss their campaign prospects as they prepare for their first match of pre-season in Singapore. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect by 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by Patrick Johnston and John O'Brien, 400 words)

Champions League second qualifying round, first leg (to 15)

CYCLING

Tour de France (to 26)

Froome looks to put the hammer down

LA PIERRE ST MARTIN, France - Overall leader Chris Froome is expected to be on the attack in the 10th stage of the Tour de France, a 167-km trek in the Pyrenees ending with the demanding ascent to La Pierre St Martin. (CYCLING-TOUR/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

GOLF

British Open (to 19)

Woods discusses battle plans for St Andrews

ST ANDREWS, Scotland - Tiger Woods, Bubba Watson, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose and Louis Oosthuizen will host news conferences as the countdown continues to the start of the 144th British Open on Thursday. (GOLF-OPEN/, expect throughout, by Tony Jimenez, 400 words)

PAN AMERICAN GAMES (to 26)

Canada still in Pan Am driving seat

TORONTO - Canada's remarkable start to the Pan American Games continued while Cuban kayaker Jorge Garcia brought his gold medal haul to three and Mexico showcased their diving prowess. (GAMES-PANAM/ (PIX), moved, by Frank Pingue, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Frazier win Home Run Derby

Reds outfielder Todd Frazier wowed his home Cincinnati fans by winning the Home Run Derby on Monday, adding a jolt of excitement to the revamped event ahead of the All Star Game. (BASEBALL-HOMERUN/, moved, 250 words)

RUGBY

Rugby Championship

World Cup and beyond to be tested by All Blacks

WELLINGTON - All Blacks coach Steve Hansen will be using the Rugby Championship to give fringe World Cup players the chance to impress while also casting an eye over potential replacements from 2016 as a core of veterans look to move on. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/NEWZEALAND, moving at 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, 400 words)

Cheika's Wallabies project straining to meet deadline

MELBOURNE - Australia coach Michael Cheika is renowned for pulling off big renovation jobs at short order but his Wallabies project will still be a work in progress well into the abridged Rugby Championship. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/AUSTRALIA (PREVIEW), moving at 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

South Africa combinations will be tested by Meyer

CAPE TOWN - This year's Rugby Championship holds extra significance for injury-plagued South Africa as coach Heyneke Meyer scrambles to test his available combinations just months out from the World Cup. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/SAFRICA, moving at 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, by Nick Said, 450 words)

Argentina heading local as they bring players home

Several members of the Pumas are among the growing number of players who have signed contracts with the Argentine Rugby Union (UAR) to be a part of the country's new Super Rugby franchise next year. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/ARGENTINA, moving at 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, by Rex Gowar, 400 words)

CRICKET

Zimbabwe vs India, 3rd ODI, Harare

India go for for clean sweep in final ODI

HARARE - India have already clinched the three-match series going into the final One-Day International with Zimbabwe but the hosts can take some momentum into the Twenty20 portion of the tour with a win the Harare Sports Club on Tuesday. (CRICKET-ZIMBABWE/, expect by 1500 GMT/ 11AM ET, 300 words)

