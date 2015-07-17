Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday:

FIFA INVESTIGATION

US sports exec in plea talks in FIFA corruption case

NEW YORK/ZURICH - A sports marketing executive who was indicted along with 13 other people in a U.S. corruption case that has rocked the soccer world has been discussing a plea deal with prosecutors, according to a court filing. (SOCCER-FIFA/, moved, by Nate Raymond and Katharina Bart, 500 words)

FIFA ethics committee wants power to speak out

ZURICH - FIFA's own ethics committee, responsible for investigating allegations of corruption in soccer's scandal-hit governing body, has called for a change in the rules to let it release more information about ongoing investigations. (SOCCER-FIFA/TRANSPARENCY moved, 450 words)

FIFA hire US consultants to handle 'reputational' issues

MIAMI - FIFA has hired New York-based crisis communications and advisory firm Teneo as it seeks to cope with investigations by U.S. and Swiss authorities and tries to improve its badly tarnished image. (SOCCER-FIFA/CONSULTANTS moved, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

Blatter to attend World Cup draw in Russia, says Mutko

MOSCOW - FIFA President Sepp Blatter will attend the 2018 World Cup's preliminary draw in St Petersburg on July 25, Russia's Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko was quoted as saying on Thursday. (SOCCER-FIFA/BLATTER-DRAW moved, 350 words)

GOLF

British Open (to 19)

Johnson setting the pace at St Andrews

ST ANDREWS, Scotland - Big-hitting Dustin Johnson takes a one-stroke lead into the second round. Playing partner and fellow American Jordan Spieth, chasing a third major win in a row, starts out two shots off the pace. (GOLF-OPEN/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Tony Jimenez and Martyn Herman, 650 words)

PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship (to 19)

Palmer grandson Saunders leads at Grand National

Sam Saunders, the grandson of Arnold Palmer, made a timely return to form with his putter as he charged into a one-shot lead in the opening round of the inaugural Barbasol Championship in Auburn, Alabama. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), moved, 300 words)

LPGA: Marathon Classic (to 19)

South Korean Jang leads Marathon after opening 66

Jang Ha-na of South Korea caught fire on the back nine with five birdies capped by one at the 18th for a five-under-par 66 and a one-shot lead after the opening round of the LPGA Marathon Classic in Illinois. (GOLF-LPGA/ (PIX), moved, 300 words)

SOCCER

Scudamore envious of US sports' foreign games

SINGAPORE - Despite running the sporting behemoth that is the English Premier League, Richard Scudamore still casts his eyes enviously at the foreign expansion success of the NFL and NBA. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/SCUDAMORE (PIX, TV) moved, by Patrick Johnston, 450 words)

Liverpool continue pre-season tour in Brisbane

BRISBANE - A sell-out crowd of 52,500 is expected at Lang Park when Brendan Rodgers' Liverpool face A-League powerhouse Brisbane Roar in the second match of their pre-season tour. (SOCCER-AUSTRALIA/LIVERPOOL (PIX), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 300 words)

Madrid must move on from Casillas departure, says Benitez

MELBOURNE - The controversial departure of Real Madrid captain and goalkeeper Iker Casillas has created "division" at the Spanish giants and they must put it behind them as soon as possible, coach Rafa Benitez said on Friday. (SOCCER-REAL/, moved, by Ian Ransom, 300 words)

Arsenal and Everton look forward to Asia Trophy final.

SINGAPORE - Arsenal and Everton discuss pre-season preparations ahead of the final of the Premier League Asia Trophy on Saturday which follows Stoke City's clash with a Singapore Select XI. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ASIA, expect by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, by John O'Brien, 400 words)

Bartomeu and Laporta in tight battle for Barca presidency

BARCELONA - Despite Barcelona's treble last season, Josep Maria Bartomeu faces a tough challenge to remain as president in Saturday's elections due to criticism of his leadership and stiff competition from Joan Laporta. (SOCCER-SPAIN/BARCELONA (PREVIEW), moved, by Tim Hanlon, 400 words)

CRICKET

England v Australia second test, Lord's (to 20)

Rogers, Smith to resume with Australia in control

LONDON - Chris Rogers and Steve Smith will resume their unbroken partnership of 259 on the second day at Lord's with Australia in complete control on 337 for one. (CRICKET-ASHES/ (PIX), expect by 1215 GMT/8:15 ET, by Ed Osmond, 400 words)

Zimbabwe v India, First T20, Harare

India seek to maintain dominance in Zimbabwe

HARARE - After a 3-0 clean-sweep in the 50-over series, India are seeking to maintain their dominance over Zimbabwe in the shortest form of the game in the first Twenty20 international at the Harare Sports Club on Friday. (CRICKET-ZIMBABWE/, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 200 words)

RUGBY

Rugby Championship

New Zealand v Argentina, Christchurch (0735)

All Blacks clash with Pumas in Rugby Championship

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen and his argentina counterpart Daniel Hourcade will expect their sides to bed down tactics and lift their performance as they build to a rugby World Cup clash in two months when they meet in the first match of the Rugby Championship in Christchurch. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/NEWZEALAND, expect by 0930 GMT/5:30 AM ET, 400 words)

Cheika wants passion, excitement from Wallabies

BRISBANE - Michael Cheika hopes Saturday's Rugby Championship test against South Africa marks the dawn of a new era of passionate and exciting Wallabies rugby that will make Australian fans proud of their team. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/AUSTRALIA moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

CYCLING

Tour de France (to 26)

Froome looks to maintain lead in stage 13

RODEZ, France - A dominant Chris Froome will look to maintain his lead in the general classification at the Tour de France on Friday's stage 13, a 198.5-km ride from Muret to Rodez. (CYCLING-TOUR/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

ATHLETICS

Monaco Diamond League meeting

Gatlin races for last time before Bolt showdown

MONACO - Former Olympic and world champion Justin Gatlin of the United States, the fastest man in the world this year, races over 100 metres for the last time before his expected showdown with Jamaican defending champion Usain Bolt at next month's Beijing world championships. (ATHLETICS-DIAMOND/, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by John Mehaffey, 500 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Davis Cup quarter-finals (to 19)

Davis Cup quarter-finals begin

Selected reports from the Davis Cup quarter-final ties, which begin on Friday. (TENNIS-DAVIS/, expect by 1730 GMT/1:30 PM ET, 400 words)

GAMES

Pan American Games (to 26)

Pan Am medal fight moves to new arenas

TORONTO - American swimmers finally made a splash in the Pan American Games pool on Thursday while the decision to have controversial hip hop artist Kanye West headline the closing ceremonies sparked outrage and took the focus off the athletes. (GAMES-PANAM/ (PIX), moved, by Steve Keating, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)