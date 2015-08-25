Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday:

- - - -

ATHLETICS

Rudisha out to reclaim 800m world title in Beijing

BEIJING - Kenya's David Rudisha is favourite in the 800m after Nijel Amos failed to get through the heats and Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia should take gold in the women's 1,500m after setting a new world record earlier this year.

There are also titles up for grabs in women's discus, men's long jump and the men's 400 metres hurdles, while Usain Bolt and Justin Gatlin return to the Bird's Nest for the 200m heats. (ATHLETICS-WORLD/ (PIX, TV), expect from 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

IndyCar driver Wilson dies after wreck

British IndyCar driver Justin Wilson died on Monday after suffering a severe head injury during a wreck in the closing laps of a race the previous day at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania, IndyCar officials said. He was 37. (MOTOR RACING-INDY/WILSON, moved, By Steve Ginsburg, 700 words)

We have also moved Factboxes and an Obituary.

- - - -

SOCCER

Champions League playoff round (kick-off 1845 GMT)

Dinamo Zagreb v Skenderbeu Korce

Maccabi Tel Aviv v FC Basel

Malmo FF v Celtic

Monaco v Valencia

Shakhtar Donetsk v SK Rapid Vienna

Former Champions League finalists Valencia take a 3-1 lead into the second leg of their playoff against 2004 runners-up Monaco with a place in the group stage proper up for grabs. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Capital One Cup

Copy on merit

- -

AFC Champions League

Kashiwa Reysol v Guangzhou Evergrande

Guangzhou face tricky Kashiwa test in Champions League

Chinese champions Guanzghou Evergrande travel to Japan to take on J-League outfit Kashiwa Reysol in the first leg of their AFC Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday. (SOCCER-ASIA/CHAMPIONS-KASHIWA, expect by 1200 GMT/8AM ET, 400 words)

- -

Iran boss Queiroz cautiously optimistic about future

Iran boss Carlos Queiroz is optimistic for the future of Iranian soccer following a nuclear deal with the West but past memories of failed promises by the local federation temper his expectations. (SOCCER-ASIA/IRAN-QUEIROZ, expect by 1100 GMT/7AM ET, 500 words

- - - -

NFL

All aboard the Hayne plane as Aussie lights up pre-season

MELBOURNE - Australian Jarryd Hayne's bid to break into the San Francisco roster as a 27-year-old former rugby league international has captured the imagination of sports fans Down Under (NFL-HAYNE/, expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 500 words)

- - - -

GOLF

Creamer and Lang earn captain's picks for Solheim Cup

United States captain Juli Inkster opted for both experience and a vocal locker room presence in announcing Paula Creamer and Brittany Lang on Monday as her two wildcard picks for this year's Solheim Cup. (GOLF-SOLHEIM/US, moved, 450 words)

- -

Europe skipper Koch names wildcard selections

LONDON - European captain Carin Koch announces her four wildcard picks for next month's Solheim Cup match against the United States at St Leon Rot in Germany. (GOLF-SOLHEIM/EUROPE, expect 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 400 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Bryant homer takes Cubs past Indians

Kris Bryant slugged a game-winning homer in the bottom of the ninth as the Chicago Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians.(BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, 750 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour of Spain (to Sept 13)

Froome continues bid for rare Tour de France-Vuelta double

MADRID - Team Sky's Chris Froome, eighth after Monday's third stage, continues his bid for a rare double of Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana titles in the fourth stage into Vejer de la Frontera. (CYCLING-VUELTA/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

All Blacks stalwart Mealamu to retire after World Cup

WELLINGTON - All Blacks hooker Keven Mealamu will retire at the end of his fourth rugby World Cup, calling time on a career of more than 100 test appearances for New Zealand, though he still has one more goal to achieve before he hangs up his boots. (RUGBY UNION-NEWZEALAND/MEALAMU, moved, by Greg Stutchbury, 450 words)

- - - - (Asia desk editor: Amlan Chakraborty)