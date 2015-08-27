Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

ATHLETICS

World championships (to 30)

Bolt-Gatlin II takes centre stage on day six

BEIJING - Usain Bolt and Justin Gatlin take centre stage once again for part two of their Beijing sprint showdown in the final of the 200 metres on day six of the championships. There are also gold medals up for grabs at the Bird's Nest in the women's 400 metres, men's triple jump and women's hammer throw. (ATHLETICS-WORLD/ (PIX, TV), expect from 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney and Gene Cherry, 500 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Champions League draw to be held in Monaco

MONACO - Thirty-two teams, ranging from Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus and Bayern Munich to unsung Astana and Malmo, to into the hat for draw for the group stage of the Champions League takes place in Monaco. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/DRAW (TV, PIX), draw starts at 1545 GMT/11:45 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)

- -

Premier League

Chelsea and Man City seek home comforts

LONDON - Last season's top two, Chelsea and Manchester City, are keen to reverse the most striking statistic of the new Premier League season this weekend - and they are not the only ones. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Steve Tongue, 400 words)

- -

La Liga

Barca host Malaga, Real look to bounce back aganst Betis

MADRID - Champions Barcelona are at home to Malaga on Saturday before Real Madrid look to record their first win of the campaign after a surprise 0-0 draw at promoted Sporting Gijon on the opening weekend when they host second-division winners Real Betis. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PREVIEW,) expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

- -

Bangladesh hoping to keep Australia to three

Bangladesh are just hoping to lose by no more than three goals when they take on Asian champions Australia for the first time in next week's highly-anticipated World Cup qualifier in Perth. (SOCCER-ASIA/BANGLADESH, (INTERVIEW), moved, by Patrick Johnston, 550 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: The Barclays (to 30)

Mahan's time of the year - FedExCup playoffs

EDISON, New Jersey - It is Hunter Mahan's time of the year, as the 33-year-old American has kept his date with the season-ending FedExCup playoffs every year since its inception eight years ago. (GOLF-PGA/BARCLAYS (PIX), moved, by Larry Fine, 350 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Cueto eyes 10th win of season for high-flying Royals

Orioles end losing streak with victory over Royals

The Baltimore Orioles hit five home runs and snapped a six-game losing streak with an 8-5 victory over the Kansas City Royals. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Lancaster to name England World Cup squad

LONDON - England coach Stuart Lancaster reveals his final 31-man World Cup squad, with all eyes on his final centre selections. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/ENGLAND (TV), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Mitch Phllips, 400 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour of Spain

Froome continues bid for rare Tour de France-Vuelta double

MADRID - Team Sky's Chris Froome, seventh after the fifth day, continues his bid for a rare double of Tour de France and Vuelta titles in the sixth stage into Sierra de Cazorla. (CYCLING-VUELTA/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)

