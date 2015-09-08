Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday:

TENNIS

U.S. Open (to 13)

Anderson stuns Murray, Federer in quarters

NEW YORK - Persistence finally paid off for Kevin Anderson as the towering South African prevailed in a slugfest with Andy Murray to reach the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open while another tennis giant John Isner was slain by Roger Federer. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), moved, by Steve Keating and Larry Fine, 600 words)

SOCCER

Euro 2016 qualifiers (to 8, 1845 GMT unless stated)

Group C

Belarus v Luxembourg

Macedonia v Spain

Slovakia v Ukraine

Group E

England v Switzerland

Lithuania v San Marino

Slovenia v Estonia

Group G

Liechenstein v Russia

Moldova v Motenegro

Sweden v Austria

Austria and Switzerland aim to secure Euro 2016 spots

Austria need a point in Sweden to qualify and Switzerland could go through with a win against England at Wembley while European champions Spain look to tighten their grip away to Macedonia as the latest round of qualifiers sees matches in groups C, E and G. (SOCCER-EURO/ (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 400 words))

Holders Spain likely to field weakened side away to Macedonia

SKOPJE - Spain coach Vicente del Bosque is likely to give some of his less-experienced players a run out when the holders take on Macedonia, who are bottom of the section, in Skopje. (SOCCER-EURO/MACEDONIA (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 400 words)

Asian 2018 World Cup qualifiers

Away tests for Asian giants Iran and Japan

Asian heavyweights Iran and Japan will both be expecting a second win within five days when they take on India and Afghanistan respectively on a busy matchday across the continent. (SOCCER-WORLD/ASIA, expect throughout, 500 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Deutsche Bank Championship (to 7)

Fowler clinches Boston TPC

American Rickie Fowler took advantage of a Henrik Stenson mistake to clinch a one-stroke victory at the Deutsche Bank Championship in Massachusetts. (GOLF-PGA/FEDEXCUP (PIX), moved, 400 words)

His Day will come as number one - Thomson

MELBOURNE - Jason Day's hot streak came to an end at the Deutsche Bank Championship to stall his bid for the world number one spot but it should only be a matter of time before he scales the mountain, according to five-time British Open champion Peter Thomson. (GOLF-AUSTRALIA/DAY (INTERVIEW), expect by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 600 words)

BASEBALL

Cespedes helps Mets beat Nationals in opener of series

Yoenis Cespedes had two doubles, a homer, two runs and two RBIs as the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals to extend their lead to five games in the National League East.(BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, 1000 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

CRICKET

England v Australia, Manchester, third ODI

ATHLETICS

IAAF Zagreb World Challenge meeting, Zagreb

CYCLING

Tour of Spain (to 13)

Tour of Britain (to 13)

