Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday:

- - - -

RUGBY

Rugby World Cup (to Oct 31)

Tonga v Georgia (1100)

Pool C makeweights seek positive start

GLOUCESTER, England - Tonga and Georgia aim to make a strong start in their bid to finish third in Pool C behind favourites New Zealand and Argentina. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/TONGA-GEORGIA (PIX), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Mark Trevelyan, 400 words)

- -

Ireland v Canada (1330)

Irish kick off campaign against physical Canadians

CARDIFF - Ireland, gunning for a first trip to the World Cup semi-finals, get their campaign underway with what is expected to be a physical encounter against Pool D minnows Canada at the Millennium Stadium. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/IRELAND (PIX, TV), expect from 1515 GMT/1115 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

- -

South Africa v Japan (1545)

Tricky start expected for Springboks

BRIGHTON, England - Twice winners South Africa, one of the fancied teams at the World Cup, face a tricky start against Japan as they kick off their Pool B campaign at the Brighton Community Stadium. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/SAFRICA-JAPAN, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

- -

France v Italy (1900)

French look to win clash of Latin teams against Italy

LONDON - France face Italy in Pool D at the start of their campaign to reach a second successive Rugby World Cup final. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/FRANCE-ITALY (PIX), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Rex Gowar, Toby Davis and Mitch Phillips, 400 words)

- -

We will also monitor news from across the tournament.

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Formula One: Singapore Grand Prix (to 20)

Three-way battle for pole expected in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Red Bull and Ferrari will be hoping to rain on championship leader Lewis Hamilton's parade in qualification for Sunday's race after impressing in practice and matching the pace of the dominant Mercedes. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), expect from 1130 GMT/7:30 AM ET, by Julian Linden, John O'Brien and Patrick Johnston, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League (1400 unless stated)

Chelsea v Arsenal (1145)

AFC Bournemouth v Sunderland

Aston Villa v West Bromwich Albion

Newcastle United v Watford

Stoke City v Leicester City

Swansea City v Everton

Manchester City v West Ham United (1630)

Chelsea host Arsenal, City aim to extend perfect start

LONDON - Faltering champions Chelsea had a confidence-boosting midweek Champion League win but will find Arsenal a far tougher nut to crack in the early kickoff, while leaders Manchester City host West Ham United in the late game hoping to extend a perfect start. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect from 1345 GMT/9:45 AM ET, by Mike Collett, 650 words)

- -

La Liga

Real Madrid v Granada CF (1400)

Valencia v Real Betis (1615)

Eibar v Atletico Madrid (1830)

Real Sociedad v Espanyol (2000)

Ronaldo targets Real goal record against Granada

MADRID - Cristiano Ronaldo is targeting Rauls all-time Real Madrid record of 323 goals, which the Portuguese trails by two after hitting eight goals in his last two games, when they host Granada. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/12PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 400 words)

- -

Bundesliga (1330)

Cologne v Borussia Moenchengladbach

Hamburg SV v Eintracht Frankfurt

SV Darmstadt 98 v Bayern Munich

VfL Wolfsburg v Hertha Berlin

Werder Bremen v FC Ingolstadt 04

Bayern after top spot with win at Darmstadt

BERLIN - Champions Bayern Munich will take over top spot in the Bundesliga if they beat promoted Darmstadt 98 with leaders Borussia Dortmund in action on Sunday. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/1130 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- -

Serie A

Udinese v Empoli (1600)

AC Milan v Palermo (1845)

Milan more confident despite Inter defeat

MILAN - AC Milan host Palermo as they attempt to bounce back from last Sunday's defeat to arch-rivals Inter Milan. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

Ligue 1 (1800 unless stated)

Stade de Reims v Paris St Germain (1530

Angers SCO v ES Troyes AC

Caen v Montpellier HSC

En Avant Guingamp v GFC Ajaccio

Bastia v Nice

PSG look to continue fine start with Reims trip

PARIS- Paris St Germain aim to extend their near-perfect start to the season when they travel to Stade de Reims. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)

- -

Dutch league (1745 unless stated)

SC Cambuur v Twente Enschede (1630)

Heracles Almelo v PSV Eindhoven

PEC Zwolle v ADO Den Haag

Willem II Tilburg v Utrecht (1845)

Surprise front-runners come under test from champions

AMSTERDAM - Surprise leaders Heracles Almelo will find their early season form under scrutiny at home to a PSV Eindhoven side who are fresh from Champions League success against Manchester United. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

Belgian league (1800 unless stated)

Oostende v Kortrijk (1600)

OH Leuven v Zulte Waregem

Westerlo v STVV

Lokeren v Mouscron-Peruwelz (1830)

Oostende bid to stretch lead at the top

BRUSSELS - League leaders Oostende will aim to extend their advantage with a home win over Kortrijk. (SOCCER-BELGIUM/, expect by 2040 GMT/4.40 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

Players want stability, not more transfers

BRUSSELS - The vast majority of professional footballers want stability and do not like to go hopping around from one club to another, according to world players' union secretary general Theo van Seggelen. (SOCCER-TRANSFERS (INTERVIEW), moving at 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 600 words)

- -

MLS

Feilhaber scores twice as Kansas City beat Dallas

Midfielder Benny Feilhaber scored two second half goals as Sporting Kansas City consolidated their playoff chances with a 3-1 win over FC Dallas. (SOCCER-MLS/, moved, 200 words)

- - - -

GOLF

Solheim Cup, St Leon-Rot, Germany (to 20)

Europe take 4-2 advantage into second day

ST LEON-ROT, Germany - Holders Europe will start the second day holding a 4-2 lead over the United States and with two of the rain-delayed fourball matches from Friday afternoon still to be completed. (GOLF-SOLHEIM/, expect throughout, by Tony Jimenez, 500 words)

- -

PGA Tour: BMW Championship (to 20)

Day stretches BMW Championship lead to five shots

LAKE FOREST, Illinois - Red-hot Jason Day extended his lead and continued to dominate the golf world as he stormed five shots clear after the second round of the BMW Championship at Conway Farms Golf Club. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), moved, by Ben Everill, 550 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Davis Cup semi-finals

Britain, looking to reach the Davis Cup final for the first time since 1978, face a crucial doubles tie against Australia with the tie locked at 1-1. Belgium and Argentina, who are contesting the other semi-final, are also level at 1-1. (TENNIS-DAVIS/, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, 400 words)

- -

WTA: Japan Open, Osaka, Japan (to 20

Bell Challenge, Quebec City, Canada (to 20)

Copy on merit

- - - -

BASEBALL

Marte powers Seattle past Mariners

Mariners shortstop Ketel Marte went 2-for-4 and accounted for all three runs in Seattle's 3-1 win over the Texas Rangers. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, 850 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)