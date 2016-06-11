Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday:

SOCCER

European Championship

Albania v Switzerland (1300)

Wales v Slovakia (1600)

England v Russia (1900)

We will have reports on the above group games and all the latest from the rest of the competing nations, including news conferences, injury updates and match previews. (SOCCER-EURO-COUNTRY/(PIX) expect throughout)

Copa America

United States v Paraguay

Colombia v Costa Rica

In the final round of matches from Group A, the United States, Paraguay and Costa Rica all have the chance to accompany Colombia into the quarter-finals. (SOCCER-COPA/, (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 400 words)

NBA

Warriors head home for Game Five

The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers dissect what went right and wrong in Game Four as the series moves back to California for Sunday's Game Five in Oakland. (NBA-FINALS/, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 400 words)

MOTOR RACING

Canadian Formula One Grand Prix

Hamilton favourite for another pole in Canada

MONTREAL - After dominating Friday free practice for Mercedes, triple world champion Lewis Hamilton is favourite to repeat last year's pole position at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. (MOTOR-F1-CANADA/ (PIX), expect by 1815 GMT/2:15 PM ET, by Ian Gordon, 500 words)

We will also have stories from around the paddock

RUGBY

New Zealand v Wales, Auckland (0735)

All Blacks to start new era, Wales to end old one

AUCKLAND - The All Blacks start a new era in their storied history when they face Wales at Eden Park, with Sam Warburton's team hoping to end a 63-year losing streak against the world champions. (RUGBY UNION-NEWZEALAND/, expect by 0930 GMT/5:30 AM ET, by Greg Stutchbury, 400 words)

Australia v England, Brisbane (1005)

Australia ready for battle against resurgent England

SYDNEY - A battle of attrition is expected when Australia, looking to build on their brilliant World Cup campaign, face a resurgent England fresh from a Six Nations grand slam in the first of three matches in a mouth-watering June series. (RUGBY UNION-AUSTRALIA/, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

South Africa v Ireland (1500)

New era for South Africa as Ireland seek initial success

CAPE TOWN - The Springboks begin a new era as Allister Coetzee takes charge for the first time in a three-test series against Ireland. The first test at Newlands sees the injury-depleted tourists attempting to win in South Africa for the first time. (RUGBY UNION-SAFRICA/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Left-hander Scott Kazmir (5-3) is scheduled to start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against San Francisco Giants as the top two teams in the National League West meet in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Classic, Memphis (to 12)

Berger storms three strokes clear at TPC Southwind

Daniel Berger, seeking a first PGA Tour victory, takes a three-shot lead into the third round after firing a flawless six-under-par 64 at the TPC Southwind. Fan favourite Phil Mickelson is among a group four shots back. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, 400 words)

LPGA Tour

KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Sammamish, Washington (to 12)

Ko in contention at second major of year

World number one Lydia Ko, winner of the past two women's majors, seeks to move a step closer to a hat-trick as she starts the third round at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Sahalee, just east of Seattle. (GOLF-LPGA/, expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, 400 words)

NHL

Penguins still one win from Stanley Cup

We continue our coverage of the Stanley Cup Finals as the San Jose Sharks, still alive after winning Game Five, prepare for Game Six at home on Sunday against a Pittsburgh Penguins team who need one more win to lift the Cup. (NHL-STANLEYCUP/, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 500 words)

CRICKET

England v Sri Lanka third test (to 13)

Sri Lanka aim for first-innings lead

LONDON - Sri Lanka resume on 162-1 on day three, 254 runs behind England, as the tourists bid to establish a first-innings lead and set up the chance of a consolation victory in the last match of the series. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/, expect by 1215 GMT/8:15 ET, by Ed Osmond, 400 words)

Zimbabwe vs India, first ODI (0700)

India start three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe

HARARE - A much-changed India side open their limited overs tour of Zimbabwe with the first of three one-dayers at the Harare Sports Club. (CRICKET-ZIMBABWE/, by 1530 GMT / 1130 AM ET, 200 words)

Tri-nation series, West Indies (to 26)

South Africa and Australia meet again

Four days after South Africa thrashed Australia in Guyana, the teams meet again in St. Kitts where a faster pitch is expected for the fourth game in the triangular ODI series being hosted by West Indies. (CRICKET-TRINATIONS/, expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, 400 words)

HORSE RACING

Hard-closing Exaggerator favored to win Belmont

Exaggerator, who overtook unbeaten Kentucky Derby winner Nyquist to win the Preakness Stakes, looks to close U.S. thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown for three-year-olds with a victory in the Belmont Stakes over a grueling 1 1/2 miles. (HORSERACING-BELMONT/, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)

SAILING

America's Cup Series Chicago hits Lake Michigan

Six teams, including ORACLE TEAM USA, Emirates Team New Zealand and SoftBank TEAM Japan, will compete in America's Cup World Series Chicago, a qualifying event for the 2017 America's Cup in Bermuda, on the fresh water of Lake Michigan. (SAILING-AMERICASCUP/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words) (Asia duty editor: Peter Rutherford)