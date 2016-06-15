Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday (times GMT):

SOCCER

European Championship, France (to July 10)

Group A

Romania v Switzerland (1600) Paris

France v Albania (1900) Marseille

Group B

Russia v Slovakia (1300) Lille

We will have reports on the above games and all the latest from the rest of the competing nations, including news conferences, injury updates and match previews. (SOCCER-EURO-COUNTRY/ (PIX), expect throughout)

MOTOR RACING

European Formula One Grand Prix, Baku

Baku race could send Hamilton back on top

BAKU - Formula One ventures into new territory this weekend, with Azerbaijan hosting its first grand prix, but world champion Lewis Hamilton will be hoping for a familiar story. Completing a hat-trick of wins could send the Mercedes driver top of the standings for the first time this year. (MOTOR-F1-EUROPE/(PREVIEW), expect by 1215 GMT/8:15 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

We will also take a look at Formula One's newest venue (MOTOR-F1-EUROPE/AZERBAIJAN) and move a driver form sheet and statistics box for Sunday's race

GOLF

Scott, Johnson and Cabrera discuss U.S. Open prospects

OAKMONT, Pennsylvania - Former Masters champion Adam Scott, Dustin Johnson, runner-up last year, and Argentina's Angel Cabrera, who won the 2007 U.S. Open at Oakmont, are among those scheduled to hold news conferences ahead of Thursday's opening round. We continue our build-up to the second major championship of the year. (GOLF-OPEN/, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

ATHLETICS

Confusion swirls as IAAF vote on Russia looms

The IAAF Council meets in Vienna on Friday to vote on whether to lift Russia's suspension from athletics but it seems the issue of the country's participation in the Rio Olympics will not be settled until next week when the IOC meets. (SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA, expect by 1615 GMT/12:15 PM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 400 words)

RUGBY

Cheika moves forward Wallabies team announcement

MELBOURNE - Australia coach Michael Cheika has moved forward his team announcement for Saturday's crunch second test against England by a day. Lock Rob Simmons and winger Rob Horne are doubtful after suffering injuries in the first test defeat in Brisbane. (RUGBY UNION-AUSTRALIA/TEAM, expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, 400 words)

BASEBALL

White Sox's Sale chases MLB-leading 10th win

Chicago White Sox left-hander Chris Sale seeks his Major League Baseball-leading 11th win of the season when he takes the mound versus the visiting Detroit Tigers in one of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 500 words)

CRICKET

Zimbabwe v India, third ODI (0700)

Zimbabweans look to salvage pride

HARARE - The series may be lost but Zimbabwe can show some fighting spirit after twice capitulating to India. (CRICKET-ZIMBABWE/, expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, 200 words)

Tri-nation ODI series, West Indies (to 26)

Buoyant West Indies meet South Africa in St Kitts

A confident West Indies, coming off a victory over Australia, seek to press home their advantage in the triangular series when they meet South Africa. (CRICKET-TRINATIONS/, expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, 400 words) (Asia duty editor: Peter Rutherford)