Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday (times GMT):

SOCCER

European Championship, France (to July 10)

Group B

England v Wales (1300) Lens

Group C

Ukraine v Northern Ireland (1600) Lyon

Germany v Poland (1900) Paris

We will have reports on the above games and all the latest from the rest of the competing nations, including news conferences, injury updates and match previews. (SOCCER-EURO-COUNTRY/ (PIX), expect throughout)

US and Ecuador play off in Copa quarter-final

Jurgen Klinsmann's resurgent United States play a confident Ecuador in Seattle on Thursday in the first quarter-final of the Centenary Copa America and they go into the game as favourites to reach the semi-finals for the first time since 1995. (SOCCER-COPA-USA-ECU/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, 300 words)

Estonia looks to mighty oak for next generation of players

ORISSAARE, Estonia - While Europe's soccer greats battle it out in France for UEFA Euro 2016, a soccer camp in the northernmost Baltic state of Estonia is coaching schoolchildren to play with the help of a more than 150 year-old oak tree in the middle of the pitch. (SOCCER-ESTONIA/TREE, PIX, TV, 500 words)

OLYMPICS

Russia faces Rio reckoning on doping, but with IOC escape clause

Russia finds out on Friday if the IAAF Council will lift the country's ban from athletics but, even if the vote goes against it, the road to Rio remains open as the IOC will make the final decision on Olympic participation. (SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA-IAAF, expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 650 words)

India address late goal concern to boost Rio hopes

MUMBAI - Leaking late goals has been something of an Achilles' Heel for the Indian hockey team but captain Sardar Singh believes his team have addressed the issue as they head to Rio looking for the country's first Olympic medal in 36 years. (OLYMPICS-RIO/HOCKEY-INDIA, expect by 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by Sudipto Ganguly, 450 words)

MOTOR RACING

European Formula One Grand Prix

First impressions of new Baku street circuit

BAKU - Drivers give their initial impressions of Baku's new street circuit ahead of Friday's practice for the Grand Prix of Europe, the first Formula One race in Azerbaijan. (MOTOR-F1-EUROPE/, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

We will also have news from around the paddock.

RUGBY

All Blacks look to seal series against Wales

WELLINGTON - All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has given what is ostensibly his first-choice side the opportunity to seal the test series against a wounded Wales team with a game to spare before he considers whether to trial some fresh faces for the third match in Dunedin. (RUGBY UNION-NEWZEALAND/ (PREVIEW), expect by 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by Greg Stutchbury, 500 words)

England name side for Melbourne crunch match

MELBOURNE - England coach Eddie Jones is unlikely to spring too many surprises as he names a side to take on the Wallabies in the second test in Melbourne, with hope of sealing the series 2-0 (RUGBY UNION-ENGLAND/TEAM, expect by 0900 GMT / 5 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 300 words)

England on brink of first series win in Australia

MELBOURNE - England stand on the brink of a first-ever series win over the Wallabies on Australian soil but can expect a fierce backlash from opponents desperate to keep the tournament alive (RUGBY UNION-AUSTRALIA/ (PREVIEW), expect by 1201 GMT / 8:01 ET, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

South Africa and Ireland name teams for second test

JOHANNESBURG - Springboks coach Allister Coetzee will name his team for Saturday's second test against Ireland, who are without the suspended CJ Stander and will make at least one change to their side for the match when Joe Schmidt unveils the side. RUGBY UNION-SAFRICA/TEAM and RUGBY UNION-IRELAND/TEAM, expect from 1200GMT/8 AM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 300 words each)

GOLF

U.S. Open (to 19)

Mickelson set to launch bid for elusive Open title

OAKMONT, Pennsylvania - Five-times major winner Phil Mickelson launches his bid in the opening round for an elusive first U.S. Open victory after enduring a record six runner-up finishes at the event over the years. The season's second major, being held for a record ninth time at treacherous Oakmont Country Club, is widely regarded as the most gruelling to win. (GOLF-OPEN/, expect first story by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 450 words)

Palmer effect touches every player generation at Oakmont

OAKMONT, Pennsylvania - Golfing great Arnold Palmer, one of Pennsylvania's most famous sons, will not attend this week's U.S. Open at his beloved Oakmont Country Club but his influence lives on through almost every player in the field. (GOLF-OPEN/PALMER (FEATURE), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 650 words)

LPGA

Meijer LPGA Classic Grand Rapids, Michigan (to 5)

Henderson tries to maintain winning form at Blythefield

Canadian teenager Brooke Henderson, who became the second youngest woman to win a major title when she beat Lydia Ko in a playoff at the Women's PGA Championship on Sunday, is back in action against a field that also includes Ko at Blythefield Country Club. (GOLF-LPGA/, expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, 300 words)

NBA

Warriors battle Cavs in pivotal Game Six

CLEVELAND - The Golden State Warriors get a second chance to close out the NBA Finals and secure their second consecutive championship when they visit a LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers team trying to keep their season alive and force a decisive seventh game. (NBA-FINALS/ (PIX, TV), expect by 0405 GMT/12:05 AM ET, by Frank Pingue, 400 words) (Asia duty editor: Ian Ransom)