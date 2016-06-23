Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday (times GMT):

SOCCER

European Championship, France (to July 10)

Following the completion of the group phase, we will have all the latest from the competing nations, including news conferences, injury updates and match previews. (SOCCER-EURO-COUNTRY/ (PIX), expect throughout)

Russian fans chief Shprygin discusses Euro 2016

Russian Supporters Association president Alexander Shprygin gives a news conference to discuss Russia's fans at Euro 2016, who were involved in violence in Marseille. (SOCCER-EURO/RUSSIA-SHPRYGIN, expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, 400 words)

RUGBY

England name team for dead rubber match against Australia

SYDNEY - With the series wrapped up and a number of players fatigued after a long season, England coach Eddie Jones is tipped to tweak his side for the dead rubber test in Sydney. (RUGBY-ENGLAND/TEAM, expect by 0900 GMT/4 AM ET, 300 words)

Confident England determined to sweep series

MELBOURNE - Riding high on an eight-match winning streak, a confident England will fancy their chances of defeating a doubt-filled Wallabies team in Sydney to sweep the series 3-0. (RUGBY-AUSTRALIA/ (PREVIEW), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

We will also move a factbox on the match along with the preview. (RUGBY-AUSTRALIA/ (FACTBOX) )

All Blacks in tinker mode against Wales in third test

WELLINGTON - The All Blacks have decided to experiment with their side in the third test against Wales with their focus needing to shift to the Rugby Championship after the match against Warren Gatland's team. (RUGBY UNION-NEWZEALAND/ (PREVIEW) moving at 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by Greg Stutchbury, 500 words)

South Africa and Ireland name teams for test decider

PORT ELIZABETH - South Africa and Ireland name their teams for the decisive third test at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday with the battle of attrition in the previous tests ensuring there will be injury-enforced changes. (RUGBY UNION-SAFRICA/TEAM, RUGBY UNION-IRELAND/TEAM, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 300 words)

OLYMPICS

McEvoy the water whisperer will make waves in Rio: Thorpe

MUMBAI - Cameron McEvoy is one of the most exciting talents Ian Thorpe has ever seen and the five-time Olympic champion thinks the sprinter will help Australia to a bumper haul of swimming medals at the Rio Games. (OLYMPICS-RIO/SWIMMING-AUSTRALIA (INTERVIEW, PIX) moving at 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, by Sudipto Ganguly, 500 words)

NBA

Simmons, Ingram a likely one-two punch at NBA Draft

NEW YORK - Power forward Ben Simmons of LSU and Duke's small forward Brandon Ingram are expected to go one-two in the NBA Draft at the Barclays Center, with the Philadelphia 76ers holding the first choice and the Los Angeles Lakers selecting second. (NBA-DRAFT/ expect by 0030 GMT/8:30 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Diamondbacks ace Greinke eyes win No. 11

Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zack Greinke seeks his 11th win of the season when he takes the mound versus the host Colorado Rockies in one of the nine games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 500 words) (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)