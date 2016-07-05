Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday (times GMT):

TENNIS

Wimbledon championships (to 10)

Serena and Venus highlight women's quarter-finals

LONDON - The Williams sisters, Serena and Venus, take centre stage at Wimbledon where the pair have won 11 singles titles between them as they face Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan respectively in the last eight. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Martyn Herman, Pritha Sarkar, Clare Lovell, John Stonestreet, Alison Williams and Pravin Char)

SOCCER

European Championship, France (to 10)

We will bring you all the latest developments including news conferences and injury updates as well as coverage ahead of the semi-finals. (SOCCER-EURO-COUNTRY/ (PIX), expect throughout)

Samoura and Mutko discuss 2018 World Cup plans

MOSCOW - FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura and Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko will be among the speakers at a news conference for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. (SOCCER-FIFA/WORLD, expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, 500 words)

Mourinho hosts first United news conference

LONDON - Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho hosts his first news conference since taking charge at Manchester United in May. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-MNU/MOURINHO, expect by 0930 GMT/5:30 AM ET, by Neil Robinson, 500 words)

OLYMPICS

Mongolia's "Unbreakable Flower" targets Rio gold

ULAANBAATAR - Battsetseg Soronzonbold became a national hero in her native Mongolia after winning the wrestling bronze four years back at the London Olympics and the 26-year-old is determined to turn the medal into gold at the Rio Games next month. (OLYMPICS-RIO/WRESTLING-MONGOLIA (PIX, TV), expect at 11 GMT/7 AM ET, by Terrence Edwards, 300 words)

CYCLING

Tour de France

Sprinters move into spotlight on stage four

LIMOGES, France - Briton Mark Cavendish aims to move into outright second place on the list of all-time Tour de France stage winners as the sprinters move into the spotlight in the fourth leg, a 237.5-km ride from Saumur. (CYCLING-TOUR/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

Australia will be in top gear at Rio, says Meares

MELBOURNE - An Australian team with a blend of youth and experience is geared for a better showing at Rio after coming away from London with a solitary title, double Olympic champion Anna Meares told Reuters. (OLYMPICS-RIO/CYCLING-MEARES (INTERVIEW), expect by 0900 GMT / 5 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 600 words)

CRICKET

Sri Lanka end tour with T20 against England

LONDON - Sri Lanka, beaten in both the test and one-day international series, end their tour of England with a one-off Twenty20 match at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)