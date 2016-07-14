Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday (times GMT):

GOLF

British Open (to 17)

Montgomerie launches third major of the year

TROON, Scotland - Troon member Colin Montgomerie hits the opening shot in the third major of the year. World number one Jason Day, third-ranked Jordan Spieth and number four Rory McIlroy are also among the early starters. Second-ranked Dustin Johnson tees off early in the afternoon. (GOLF-OPEN/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Tony Jimenez and Larry King, 600 words)

Golf certain to remain on 2020 Olympic programme - LET chief

TROON, Scotland - Ladies European Tour (LET) chief Ivan Khodabakhsh has rubbished the idea golf's Olympic return will be limited to next month's Rio Games after a British bookmaker offered odds of 10-1 the sport would be excluded from Tokyo 2020. (GOLF-OLYMPICS/KHODABAKHSH (INTERVIEW, PIX), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 600 words)

Korean Tour

Past victories return to haunt Korean champions

SEOUL - As the rest of the world's top women golfers were playing for millions of dollars in prize money at the U.S. Open last week, South Korean star Ko Jin-young was half a world away dreaming of what might have been. While Ko had received an invitation and dearly want to play, there was one thing holding her back - the threat of a $100,000 fine from the KLPGA. (GOLF-SOUTHKOREA/PRIZEMONEY (FEATURE, PIX), moving at 0630 GMT/2:30 AM ET, by Peter Rutherford, 1,000 words)

PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship, Alabama (to 17)

Bohn, Cabrera and Toms in field at Barbasol

World number 98 Jason Bohn, who suffered a heart attack earlier this year, will be the highest-ranked player in a field that includes past major champions Angel Cabrera, David Toms when first round action gets underway at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. (GOLF-PGA/BARBASOL, expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 200 words)

LPGA: Marathon Classic (to 17)

Choi faces tough field in title defense

World number 38 Chella Choi of South Korea, who secured her first LPGA title at last year's Marathon Classic, looks to defend her title in Sylvania, Ohio, where she will face a difficult field that includes 2014 champion and world number one Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson and Ariya Jutanugarn. (GOLF-LPGA/, expect by 0030 GMT/8:30 PM ET, 200 words)

SOCCER

With Euro 2016 over, attention turns to club football as teams prepare for the new season. We will bring you all the latest team and transfer news. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)

RUGBY

Waratahs mindful of chasing bonus point to seal playoff spot

WELLINGTON - The New South Wales Waratahs face the ultimate dilemma in their final Super Rugby clash of the regular season against the Auckland Blues at Eden Park, knowing they not only need to win, but win well to ensure themselves of advancing to the playoffs. (RUGBY UNION-SUPER/ (PREVIEW), moving at 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by Greg Stutchbury, 600 words)

BASEBALL

To buy or sell, that is the question as MLB resumes

With less than half the season left following the All-Star break, and the trade deadline about two weeks away, some teams offer up future prospects for immediate help in pursuit of a pennant, while struggling teams ponder trading away high-priced talent to build for the future. (BASEBALL-TRADEMARKET/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 500 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 500 words)

(Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)