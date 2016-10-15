Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday (times GMT):

SOCCER

Premier League

Chelsea v Leicester City (1130)

Arsenal v Swansea City (1400)

Bournemouth v Hull City (1400)

Manchester City v Everton (1400)

Stoke City v Sunderland (1400)

West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur (1400)

Crystal Palace v West Ham United (1630)

Leaders Man City look to rebound against Everton

LONDON - Leaders Manchester City will look to rebound after suffering their only defeat of the season in their last outing when they host fifth-place Everton, while Tottenham Hotspur could benefit from a City slip-up when they visit West Bromwich Albion. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, by Ian Chadband, 600 words)

We will also have mini match reports on all games.

La Liga

Leganes v Sevilla (1100)

Barcelona v Deportivo Coruna (1415)

Atletico Madrid v Granada CF (1630)

Real Betis v Real Madrid (1845)

Messi-powered Barca hope to bounce back against Deportivo

BARCELONA - La Liga champions Barcelona can count on a fit-again Lionel Messi as they look to rebound from their 4-3 defeat at Celta Vigo before the international break when they host Deportivo La Coruna. Leaders Atletico host winless Granada, while injury-hit Real Madrid visit Real Betis. (SOCCER-SPAIN/expect by 1615 GMT/12:15 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Bundesliga

Cologne v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1330)

Borussia Moenchengladbach v Hamburg SV (1330)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Bayern Munich (1330)

FC Augsburg v Schalke 04 (1330)

Hoffenheim v Freiburg (1330)

Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (1630)

BERLIN - Bayern Munich, who dropped their first points of the season in their previous match, following five straight wins, will look to get back on track away to Eintracht Frankfurt. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, 400 words)

Serie A

Napoli v AS Roma (1300)

Pescara v Sampdoria (1600)

Juventus v Udinese (1845)

Juventus look to tighten stranglehold at the top

ROME - Juventus, who have won Serie A for the last five seasons and have already opened up a four-point gap at the top, host Udinese, while second-placed Napoli will be without Arkadiusz Milik, who suffered a serious knee injury last week, when they welcome AS Roma. (SOCCER-ITALY/, expect by 1500 GMT/ 11 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

Ligue 1

AS Nancy-Lorraine v Paris St Germain (1500)

En Avant de Guingamp v Lille (1800)

FC Lorient v Nantes (1800)

Montpellier HSC v Caen (1800)

Bastia v Angers SCO (1800)

PSG look to get back on track at Nancy

PARIS - Paris St Germain, chasing a fifth consecutive title but trailing leaders Nice by seven points, visit bottom club AS Nancy. (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 250 words)

TENNIS

ATP Tour: Shanghai Masters, Shanghai (to 16)

Djokovic, Murray in action in Shanghai

SHANGHAI - Andy Murray takes on Gilles Simon and Novak Djokovic faces Roberto Bautista Agut in the semi-finals at the Shanghai Masters. (TENNIS-MEN/SHANGHAI (PIX), 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, 400 words)

WTA Tour: Hong Kong Open, Hong Kong (to 16)

Gavrilova, Jankovic seek place in final

HONG KONG - Australia's Daria Gavrilova will face Frenchwoman Kristina Mladenovic for a place in the final, while defending champion Jelena Jankovic takes on Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki in the other semi-final. (TENNIS-WOMEN/HONG KONG (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, 300 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Safeway Open, Napa (to 16)

Opening event tries to get back on schedule

The rain-delayed second round of the opening event of the PGA Tour season will be completed at Silverado Resort in northern California before the third round gets underway. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0130 GMT/9:30 PM ET, 350 words)

European Tour: British Masters, Watford, England (to 16)

Bland setting the pace at The Grove

WATFORD, England - Richard Bland takes a one-stroke lead over fellow Englishman Andrew 'Beef' Johnston and Swede Alex Noren into the third round at The Grove. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 500 words)

LPGA Commissioner Whan discusses future of Tour

INCHEON, South Korea - Mike Whan, the commissioner of the LPGA Tour, sits down with Reuters to discuss the state of women's golf and his plans for the future of the U.S. circuit. (GOLF-LPGA/WHAN (INTERVIEW) expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Peter Rutherford, 500 words)

Lang looks to continue resurgence in Korea

INCHEON, South Korea - U.S. Women's Open champion Brittany Lang looks to prove last week's horror show in Taiwan was just a blip and build on her lead in the third round of the LPGA-KLPGA co-sanctioned KEN Hana Bank Championship. (GOLF-LPGA/KOREA (PIX) expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Peter Rutherford, 300 words)

BASEBALL

Lester v Maeda as Cubs meet Dodgers

Left-hander John Lester, who posted a stellar 19-5 record in the regular season, is scheduled to start for the Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Dodgers, who will counter with Japanese right-hander Kenta Maeda in the opening game of the best-of-seven National League Championship Series. (BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS-LAD-CHC/ (PIX), expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Indians host Blue Jays in Game Two

Josh Tomlin (Cleveland) and J.A. Happ (Toronto) are scheduled to start as the Indians and Blue Jays meet in Game Two of the best-of-seven American League Championship Series. (BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS-TOR-CLE/ (PIX), expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NHL

Matthews tries to follow up sensational debut for Toronto

After scoring four goals in an auspicious debut, number one overall draft pick Auston Matthews makes his second appearance for Toronto as the Maple Leafs take on the Boston Bruins in one of the 13 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 500 words) (Asia duty editor: Ian Ransom)