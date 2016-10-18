Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday (times GMT):

SOCCER

Champions League group stage (1845)

Group E

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) v Tottenham Hotspur (England)

CSKA Moscow (Russia) v Monaco (France)

Group F

Real Madrid (Spain) v Legia Warsaw (Poland)

Sporting (Portugal) v Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Group G

Club Bruges (Belgium) v Porto (Portugal)

Leicester City (England) v FC Copenhagen (Denmark)

Group H

Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) v Sevilla (Spain)

Olympique Lyon (France) v Juventus (Italy)

Outsiders Leicester City look for third successive win

Leicester City, who have notched up two wins in their first two Champions league matches, look to keep their momentum going at home to FC Copenhagen, while holders Real Madrid aim for three points at home to Legia Warsaw. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

CYCLING

Tour de France organisers unveil 2017 route

PARIS - Tour de France organisers unveil the route of the 2017 edition, which will start from Duesseldorf, Germany. (CYCLING-TOUR/ (PIX, TV), by 1030 GMT/6:30 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

CRICKET

England ponder opening conundrum for Bangladesh series

England will use the two-test series in Bangladesh to solve selection issues and prepare for the potentially tougher series they face over the coming months. (CRICKET-BANGLADESH/, (PREVIEW), moving at 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, 400 words)

We will also move a factbox

OLYMPICS

IOC considering moving some 2020 Games events - report

TOKYO - The International Olympic Committee is looking into hosting rowing and canoe/kayak sprint events for the 2020 Summer Games in South Korea if agreement cannot be reached to keep the venue for the races in Tokyo, Japanese media said on Tuesday. (OLYMPICS-TOKYO/ moved with updates to follow, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 500 words) (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)