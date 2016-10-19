Soccer-Moyes resigns as Sunderland manager after relegation
May 22 Sunderland manager David Moyes has resigned following their relegation from the Premier League this season, the north-east club said in a statement on Monday.
Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday (times GMT):
SOCCER
Champions League group stage (1845)
Group A
Arsenal v Ludogorets
Paris St Germain v Basel
Group B
Dynamo Kiev v Benfica
Napoli v Besiktas
Group C
Celtic v Borussia Moenchengladbach
Barcelona v Manchester City
Group D
Bayern Munich v PSV Eindhoven
Rostov v Atletico Madrid
Guardiola in emotional Nou Camp return
BARCELONA - Former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola makes an emotional return to the Nou Camp with his new Manchester City team. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-MCI/ (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
Modric marks new four-year Real contract
MADRID - Real Madrid's midfield maestro Luka Modric hosts a news conference as he signs a new four-year contract with the European champions. (SOCCER-SPAIN-REA-MODRIC/, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
Premier League
We bring you the latest team news ahead of this weekend's English top-flight fixtures. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-HOME TEAM/, expect throughout, 400 words)
African Nations Cup
Draw conducted in Gabon
LIBREVILLE - The draw for next year's African Nations Cup finals is conducted in the Gabon capital with the hosts, holders Ivory Coast, Algeria and Ghana designated top seeds in the four groups. (SOCCER-NATIONS/, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 300 words)
Asian Champions League semi-final
FC Seoul v Jeonbuk Motors
SEOUL - FC Seoul have promised to fight to the bitter end as they look to overturn an imposing 4-1 first leg deficit against fellow K-league side Jeonbuk Motors in the second leg of their semi-final and earn the right to take on Emiratis Al Ain in the final. (SOCCER-ASIA/CHAMPIONS (TV), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, 300 words)
MOTOR RACING
U.S. Formula One Grand Prix
Hamilton needs repeat win in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas proved a turning point for Nico Rosberg last season and Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton hopes it can do the same for him as the Briton fights to keep his hopes of a fourth championship alive. (MOTOR-F1-USA/ (PREVIEW), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)
We will also have a drivers' form sheet and statistics for Sunday's race at the Circuit of the Americas
RUGBY
South Africa seek answers at coaches conference
CAPE TOWN - South African Rugby starts a two-day coaching conference where it hopes to find answers to the Springboks' downward spiral in 2016. (RUGBY UNION-SAFRICA/, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Nick Said, 400 words)
BASEBALL
Jays host Indians with season on the line
The Toronto Blue Jays will try to stave off elimination for a second consecutive day in Game Five of the American League Championship Series when they host a Cleveland Indians team that are one win away from advancing to the World Series for the first time since 1997. (BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS-CLE-TOR/ (PIX), expect by 0015 GMT/8:15 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
Cubs, Dodgers clash in Game Four
The top-seed Chicago Cubs visit the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Four of their best-of-seven National League Championship Series. (BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS-CHC-LAD/ (PIX), expect by 0415 GMT/12:15 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
NHL
Jets host Maple Leafs
Finnish rookie Patrik Laine and the Winnipeg Jets host the Toronto Maple Leafs while the Detroit Red Wings head to Madison Square Garden for a clash with the New York Rangers in the two games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 500 words)
(Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)
LONDON, May 22 American billionaire businessman Michael Eisner is poised to take control of Portsmouth after the ex-Premier League club's Supporters Trust (PST) voted to sell its 48.5 per cent share on Monday.