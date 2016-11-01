Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday (times GMT):

SOCCER

Champions League

Group Stage (all kickoffs 1945 GMT unless stated)

Group A

FC Basel (Switzerland) v Paris St Germain (France)

Ludogorets (Bulgaria) v Arsenal (England)

Group B

Besiktas (Turkey) v Napoli (Italy) (1745)

Benfica (Portugal) v Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine)

Group C

Borussia Moenchengladbach (Germany) v Celtic (Scotland)

Manchester City (England) v Barcelona (Spain)

Group D

Atletico Madrid (Spain) v Rostov (Russia)

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) v Bayern Munich (Germany)

We will have all the latest news ahead of the week's Champions League action. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ (PIX), expect throughout)

Premier League

We bring you the latest team news ahead of next weekend's English top-flight fixtures. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-HOME TEAM/, expect throughout, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Indians host Cubs in pivotal Game Six of World Series

CLEVELAND - Chicago's Jake Arrieta, the Game Two winner for the Cubs, is scheduled to start Game Six against Josh Tomlin with the Cleveland Indians leading the best-of-seven World Series 3-2 and needing one more win to clinch the Fall Classic. (BASEBALL-WORLDSERIES/ (PIX) expect by 0415 GMT/12:15 AM ET, by Larry Fine and Steve Keating, 500 words)

HORSE RACING

Melbourne Cup

Almandin wins the Melbourne Cup

MELBOURNE - German import Almandin won a thrilling sprint to the line to claim the A$6.2 million ($4.75 million) Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse. (HORSE RACING-MELBOURNE/ (PIX, TV), moved with updates to follow, by Ian Ransom, 350 words)

Breeders' Cup Classic

California Chrome the early favourite for showpiece

We continue our build-up to this week's Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California where California Chrome has been installed as the early even-money favourite for Saturday's feature race, the $6 million Classic. In a five-part package, we preview the two days of racing at the iconic venue in Southern California with its picturesque backdrop of the San Gabriel Mountains. (HORSERACING-BREEDERS/ (PREVIEW), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 450 words)

CRICKET

Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka, first test (to 2)

Sri Lanka chase runs to set hosts large target

HARARE - Sri Lanka start the fourth day with a 169-run lead and 10 wickets intact in their second innings at the Harare Sports Club. They will be looking to set a target they can defend but will have to deal with a difficult wicket. (CRICKET-ZIMBABWE/, expect by 1530 GMT /11:30 AM ET, 300 words)

Australia out for revenge against confident Proteas

PERTH - In an era of test cricket where home advantage is proving all but decisive, Australia's three match series against South Africa offers the rare prospect of a genuinely even contest. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/ (PREVIEW, PIX), moving at 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, 500 words)

We will also move a series factbox (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/ (FACTBOX)

SNOOKER

Zhao destined to be world number one - Hawkins

LONDON - Chinese teenager Zhao Xintong is as good as the great Ronnie O'Sullivan was at a similar age and will one day become the number one player in snooker, according to 2013 world championship runner-up Barry Hawkins. (SNOOKER-HAWKINS/ZHAO (INTERVIEW, PIX), moving at 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 629 words)

NBA

Unbeaten Cavs host the Rockets

The reigning NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers, who have made a perfect 3-0 start to the season, host the (2-1) Houston Rockets at Quicken Loans Arena in one of the nine games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

NHL

Wild aim for a fourth straight win

The Minnesota Wild try to extend their win streak to four games when they host the Buffalo Sabres while the Tampa Bay Lightning look to snap a run of three straight losses when they visit the New York Islanders in two of the 12 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

North American Sports

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 500 words)

