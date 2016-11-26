Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday (times GMT):

MOTOR RACING

Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix

Pole the goal for Hamilton and Rosberg

ABU DHABI - Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton and title favourite Nico Rosberg fight for a pole position that would boost the championship hopes of either Mercedes driver ahead of Sunday's decisive race. (MOTOR-F1-ABUDHABI/ (PIX), expect by 1415 GMT/9:15 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words).

We will also have news from around the paddock.

SOCCER (1500 unless stated)

Premier League

Burnley v Manchester City (1230)

Hull City v West Bromwich Albion

Leicester City v Middlesbrough

Liverpool v Sunderland

Swansea City v Crystal Palace

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur (1730)

Leaders Chelsea look to stretch winning streak

LONDON - Leaders Chelsea, chasing a seventh straight league victory, host Tottenham Hotspur, who are looking to rebound from their midweek Champions League exit, while second-placed Liverpool face a Sunderland side who have climbed off the bottom of the table with back-to-back wins. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect by 1730 GMT/12:30 AM, by Ian Chadband, 650 words)

We will also have mini match reports on all games.

La Liga

Malaga v Deportivo Coruna (1200)

Real Madrid v Sporting Gijon (1515)

Espanyol v Leganes (1730)

Sevilla v Valencia (1945)

Real Madrid seek pre-Clasico boost against Sporting Gijon

BARCELONA - Real Madrid host Sporting Gijon hoping to maintain their four-point advantage at the top of La Liga before taking on arch rivals and closest challengers Barcelona in next week's 'Clasico', while third-placed Sevilla host struggling Valencia. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 1715 GMT/12:15 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Bundesliga (1430)

Cologne v FC Augsburg

Borussia Moenchengladbach v Hoffenheim

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund

FC Ingolstadt 04 v VfL Wolfsburg

Hamburg SV v Werder Bremen

Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen (1730)

Bayern desperate for points to close gap to leaders Leipzig

BERLIN - Bayern Munich are desperate for points when they host Bayer Leverkusen as they look to rediscover their winning form and close the gap to leaders RB Leipzig. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

Serie A

Torino v Chievo Verona (1700)

Empoli v AC Milan (1945)

Milan look for win at Empoli to stay within reach of Juve

MILAN - AC Milan, joint second with AS Roma, visit lowly Empoli needing a win to keep them in touch with Juventus who start the weekend with a seven-point lead at the top, while Torino host Chievo in the earlier kickoff. (SOCCER-ITALY/), expect from 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

Ligue 1 (1900 unless stated)

Monaco v Olympique Marseille (1610)

Metz v FC Lorient

Nantes v Lille

Girondins Bordeaux v Dijon FCO

Montpellier HSC v AS Nancy-Lorraine

Caen v En Avant de Guingamp

Asian Champions League final, second leg

Al Ain and Jeobunk clash for Asian Champions League glory

Abu Dhabi - South Korea's Jeonbuk Motors take a 2-1 lead over Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates into the second leg of the Asian Champions League final in Abu Dhabi. (SOCCER-ASIA/CHAMPIONS, expect by 1700 GMT/12:00 PM ET 400 words)

CRICKET

Australia South Africa, third test, Adelaide (to 28)

Khawaja 138 not out as Australia look to build lead

ADELAIDE - Australia resume on 307-6 against South Africa looking to bat as long as possible to build on their 48-run lead in the day-night test. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/ (PIX), expect from 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, 400 words)

New Zealand v Pakistan, 2nd test (to 29)

New Zealand's Tim Southee and Neil Wagner ripped the heart out of Pakistan's batting to leave the visitors struggling at 76 for five at the close of play on the second day of the second test. (CRICKET-NEWZEALAND/, moved, 400 words)

India v England, third test

Rejigged England side take on redoubtable India

MOHALI - An injury-depleted England will need their rejigged batting order to fire as they chase a series-levelling victory against a formidable India team at the Punjab Cricket Association stadium. (CRICKET-INDIA/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Amlan Chakraborty, 450 words)

TENNIS

Davis Cup final

Croatia and Argentina clash in pivotal Davis Cup doubles

ZAGREB - Croatia and Argentina lock horns in Saturday's potentially pivotal doubles with their delicately balanced Davis Cup final deadlocked at 1-1 following the opening day's singles.(TENNIS-DAVIS/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Zoran Milosavljevic, 400 words)

GOLF

World Cup of Golf, Melbourne (to 27)

Denmark lead by three at Kingston Heath

MELBOURNE - Denmark's Soren Kjeldsen and Thorbjorn Olesen shot a sizzling 60 in the second round fourballs to take a three-shot lead heading into the third round foursomes. (GOLF-WORLDCUP/, expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, 300 words)

RUGBY

Italy v Tonga (1400)

England v Argentina (1430)

Scotland v Georgia (1430)

Ireland v Australia (1730)

Wales v South Africa (1730)

France v New Zealand (2000)

France look for revenge, England aim to stay unbeaten

LONDON/PARIS - France host New Zealand a year after their humiliating 62-13 defeat by in the World Cup quarter-finals, while England, unbeaten in 2016, host Argentina as the autumn internationals series resumes with six matches. (RUGBY UNION-HOMETEAM/, expect throughout, 400 words)

Wales hope to take advantage of crisis-torn Springboks

CARDIFF - Wales, under pressure after a disappointing year, aim to capitalise on South Africa's problems and end the year with a victory over a team they have beaten only twice in 31 tests stretching back 110 years. (RUGBY UNION-WALES/ (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/3 PM ET, 400 words)

NBA

Streaking Warriors set for Lakers rematch

The Golden State Warriors try to extend the league's longest active win streak to 10 games when they travel to Los Angeles to take on a Lakers team they demolished 149-106 on Wednesday. The San Antonio Spurs, winners of six straight games, bid to keep pace in the competitive Western conference when they visit the surging Boston Celtics in one of 15 games on the schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 1000 words)

