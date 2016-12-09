Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday (times GMT):

DOPING

McLaren releases second part of doping report

LONDON - Richard McLaren releases the second part of his independent investigation into drugs in sport after the first, in July, recommended the banning of Russia from the Olympics. (SPORT-DOPING/WADA, (PIX, TV), expect by 1215 GMT/7:15 AM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 400 words)

SOCCER

Champions League on agenda as UEFA executive committee meet

NYON, Switzerland - Recent changes to the Champions League, widely criticised for favouring big clubs, will be on the agenda when UEFA's executive committee meet. (SOCCER-UEFA/, expect by 1830 GMT/1:30 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

Bundesliga

Eintracht Frankfurt v Hoffenheim (1930)

Unbeaten Hoffenheim and Frankfurt fight for third spot

BERLIN - Victory for Eintracht Frankfurt or unbeaten Hoffenheim will take the winning team into third place in the table. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 2130 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 350 words)

Sponsor for new Atletico stadium

MADRID - Atletico Madrid announce who will sponsor their new 67,000-seater stadium that is due to open in August 2017. (SOCCER-SPAIN-ATM-STADIUM/, expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Luis Enrique discusses Barca plans for Osasuna

BARCELONA - Barcelona coach Luis Enrique holds a news conference ahead of Saturday's visit to Osasuna where his side will look for a first win in four La Liga games. (SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-LUISENRIQUE/, expect by 1530 GMT/10:30 AM ET, 400 words)

Zidane looks ahead to Real's home game with Deportivo

MADRID - Coach Zinedine Zidane holds a news conference ahead of Real Madrid's home match with Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday when his team aim to register a club record 35th unbeaten game in all competitions. (SOCCER-SPAIN-REA-ZIDANE/, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Premier League

We will bring you all the latest team and injury news ahead of the weekend's matches. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-TEAM/, expect throughout)

Major League Soccer

Garber delivers state of league address ahead of MLS Cup

TORONTO - Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber gives his state of the league address ahead of Saturday's MLS Cup final between Toronto FC and Seattle Sounders. (SOCCER-USA-MLSCUP/GARBER, expect by 2330 GMT/6:30 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 400 words)

ATHLETICS

Russian presidential election takes place

MOSCOW - The All-Russian Athletics Federation (ARAF) presidential election takes place. It involves incumbent Dmitri Shlyakhtin, general secretary Mikhail Butov, double Olympic pole vault gold medallist Yelena Isinbayeva and 2008 Olympic high jump champion Andrei Silnov. (ATHLETICS-RUSSIA/ARAF, expect by 1330 GMT/8:30 AM ET, by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, 200 words)

CRICKET

India v England, fourth test (to 12)

England eye big first innings total

MUMBAI - Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler start the second day with England on 288-5 against India who lead the five-match series 2-0. (CRICKET-INDIA/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Sudipto Ganguly, 400 words)

Australia v New Zealand, third ODI (0330)

Australia keen on sending message with sweep

MELBOURNE - Steve Smiths' side will be looking to twist the knife in their third one-day international against New Zealand, havign thrashed the visitors in the two previous games to regain the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

GOLF

Hong Kong Open (to 11)

Cabrera-Bello leads the way

HONG KONG - Spain's Rafa Cabrera-Bello takes a one-shot lead into the second round after firing a flawless six-under-par 64 on the opening day. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 0900 GMT/4 AM ET, 250 words) (Asia desk editor: Greg Stutchbury)