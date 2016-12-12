Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday (times GMT):

SOCCER

Champions League last 16 draw takes place

NYON - European champions Real Madrid, in the runners-up pot following the group stage, have Arsenal, Juventus or Napoli among their potential opponents when the draw for the Champions League round of 16 takes place at UEFA headquarters. (SOCCER-CHAMPOINS/DRAW, expect from 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, 300 words)

Ronaldo hot favourite to win Ballon d'Or

PARIS - Cristiano Ronaldo, having won the European Championship with Portugal for the first time, is the hot favourite to claim this year's Ballon d'Or. (SOCCER-BALLON/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1930 GMT/2:30 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

Serie A

Roma face Milan in Serie A showdown

MILAN - AS Roma and AC Milan, level in second place with 32 points each and seven behind leaders Juventus, meet in a key Serie A clash at the Stadio Olimpico. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect from 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)

Turkey bomb blasts

Kurdish militants claim Istanbul attack that killed 38

ISTANBUL - An offshoot of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) claimed responsibility on Sunday for twin bombings that killed 38 people and wounded 155 outside an Istanbul soccer stadium, an attack for which the Turkish government vowed vengeance. (TURKEY-BLAST/ (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV), moved, by Humeyra Pamuk and Murad Sezer, 600 words)

CRICKET

India v England, fourth test (to 12)

Ashwin leads India to series win over England

MUMBAI - Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up six wickets in England's second innings as India cruised to victory in the fourth test at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday to wrap up the five-match series with a game to spare. (CRICKET-INDIA/ (PIX), moved, by Sudipto Ganguly, 400 words)

NFL

Ravens face tall order against powerful Patriots

The 7-5 Baltimore Ravens try to keep pace with Pittsburgh atop the AFC North when they visit the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots (10-2) in National Football League action. (FOOTBALL-NFL-NEP-BAL/, expect by 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NBA

Trail Blazers try to avoid fourth straight loss

The 12-13 Portland Trail Blazers seek to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the 17-7 Los Angeles Clippers, who have also cooled off recently after a sizzling start to the season, in one of seven games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

NHL

Canadiens host Bruins as traditional rivals clash

The rampant 19-6-3 Montreal Canadiens host the 15-12-2 Boston Bruins, while the defending Stanley Cup champion 18-7-2 Pittsburgh Penguins host the 9-13-5 Arizona Coyotes in the only two games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0400 GMT/11 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 200 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Asia desk editor: Nick Mulvenney)