Soccer-Bournemouth sign Bosnia keeper Begovic from Chelsea
May 30 Bournemouth have signed Bosnia goalkeeper Asmir Begovic on a long-term deal from Premier League champions Chelsea.
Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday (times GMT):
SOCCER
English Premier League
Watford v Crystal Palace (1230)
Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion (1500)
Burnley v Middlesbrough (1500)
Chelsea v Bournemouth (1500)
Leicester City v Everton (1500)
Manchester United v Sunderland (1500)
Swansea City v West Ham United (1500)
Hull City v Manchester City (1715)
Chelsea bid for 12th win in a row
LONDON - Leaders Chelsea seek their 12th successive league victory when they host Bournemouth in one of eight Boxing Day games. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect by 1730 GMT/12:30 PM ET, by Martyn Herman, 600 words)
Stuttering Arsenal seek home relief
LONDON - Arsenal, trailing Premier League leaders Chelsea by nine points after successive defeats at Everton and Manchester City, look for a response at home to West Bromwich Albion. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
CRICKET
Bird swoops, but rain ends play early in Melbourne
MELBOURNE - Pakistan reached 142 for four wickets before play was abandoned due to rain after tea on day one of the second test against Australia in Melbourne.(CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, expect throughout, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)
New Zealand v Bangladesh, 1st ODI (2130)
Kane Williamson's side are looking to regain some confidence after being thumped by Steve Smith's side in Australia as they face a resurgent Bangladesh in the first one-day international of a three match series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. (CRICKET-NEWZEALAND/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, 400 words)
South Africa v Sri Lanka, first test (to Dec 30)
Hosts favoured to continue mastery of Sri Lanka
PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa - Eight of the previous 10 tests that South Africa have hosted against Sri Lanka have ended in home success, making the Proteas favourites for the three-match series against their visitors which starts at St George's Park. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, expect throughout from 1030 GMT/5:30 AM ET, 400 words)
NBA
Knicks and Spurs in Big Apple shootout
The improved New York Knicks (16-13) host a Boston Celtics (17-13) team that has been better on the road than at home this season, while the perennially powerful San Antonio Spurs (24-6) host the middling Chicago Bulls (14-15) in two of the five games on the National Basketball Association Christmas Day schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
SAILING
Sydney to Hobart yacht race
Wild Oats XI makes rocky start to Sydney to Hobart race
SYDNEY - Australian super maxi Wild Oats XI was off to a rocky start in the 72nd Sydney to Hobart blue water classic on Monday, with the race favorite seeking a record ninth line honours victory. (SAILING-AUSTRALIA/ (PIX, TV), moved with updates on merit, 400 words)
MADRID, May 30 Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale said on Tuesday he regretted rushing back from ankle surgery earlier in the season and admitted he was not fully fit for the Champions League final against Juventus in his home city of Cardiff.