Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday (times GMT):

SOCCER

English Premier League

Watford v Crystal Palace (1230)

Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion (1500)

Burnley v Middlesbrough (1500)

Chelsea v Bournemouth (1500)

Leicester City v Everton (1500)

Manchester United v Sunderland (1500)

Swansea City v West Ham United (1500)

Hull City v Manchester City (1715)

Chelsea bid for 12th win in a row

LONDON - Leaders Chelsea seek their 12th successive league victory when they host Bournemouth in one of eight Boxing Day games. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect by 1730 GMT/12:30 PM ET, by Martyn Herman, 600 words)

Stuttering Arsenal seek home relief

LONDON - Arsenal, trailing Premier League leaders Chelsea by nine points after successive defeats at Everton and Manchester City, look for a response at home to West Bromwich Albion. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

We will have mini reports on every game and sidebars on merit.

CRICKET

Bird swoops, but rain ends play early in Melbourne

MELBOURNE - Pakistan reached 142 for four wickets before play was abandoned due to rain after tea on day one of the second test against Australia in Melbourne.(CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, expect throughout, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

New Zealand v Bangladesh, 1st ODI (2130)

Kane Williamson's side are looking to regain some confidence after being thumped by Steve Smith's side in Australia as they face a resurgent Bangladesh in the first one-day international of a three match series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. (CRICKET-NEWZEALAND/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, 400 words)

South Africa v Sri Lanka, first test (to Dec 30)

Hosts favoured to continue mastery of Sri Lanka

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa - Eight of the previous 10 tests that South Africa have hosted against Sri Lanka have ended in home success, making the Proteas favourites for the three-match series against their visitors which starts at St George's Park. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, expect throughout from 1030 GMT/5:30 AM ET, 400 words)

NBA

Knicks and Spurs in Big Apple shootout

The improved New York Knicks (16-13) host a Boston Celtics (17-13) team that has been better on the road than at home this season, while the perennially powerful San Antonio Spurs (24-6) host the middling Chicago Bulls (14-15) in two of the five games on the National Basketball Association Christmas Day schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

SAILING

Sydney to Hobart yacht race

Wild Oats XI makes rocky start to Sydney to Hobart race

SYDNEY - Australian super maxi Wild Oats XI was off to a rocky start in the 72nd Sydney to Hobart blue water classic on Monday, with the race favorite seeking a record ninth line honours victory. (SAILING-AUSTRALIA/ (PIX, TV), moved with updates on merit, 400 words)

(Asia desk editor:)