Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday (times GMT):

TENNIS

Australian Open, Melbourne (Jan 16-29)

Djokovic faces Verdasco test at Australian Open

MELBOURNE - Defending champ Novak Djokovic will launch his bid for a record seventh Australian Open title against Fernando Verdasco after the draw for the year's frist grand slam was made on Friday. World number one Andy Murray will take on 93rd-ranked Ukrainian Illya Marchenko. (TENNIS-OPEN/DRAW, moved, by Ian Ransom, 500 words)

Murray well placed to cast off Melbourne Park woes

MELBOURNE - Andy Murray has reached the Australian Open final five times only to be denied in four of them by Serb Novak Djokovic but the Briton is well-placed to cast off his Melbourne Park melancholy. (TENNIS-OPEN/MEN (PREVIEW), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

It's still all about Serena

SYDNEY - Serena Williams is seeded second, has played two matches in the last six months, losing one, and has a tricky first-round assignment but the 35-year-old is still favourite to secure her seventh Melbourne Park crown. (TENNIS-OPEN/WOMEN (PREVIEW, PIX), expect at 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

Sydney International (to 14)

Konta bid for maiden Sydney crown

SYDNEY - Johanna Konta will be out to deprive Agnieszka Radwanska of a second Sydney International title on women's final day at the Australian Open warm-up event. (TENNIS-WOMEN/SYDNEY, expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, By Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

Muller stands in Troicki's path to three-peat

SYDNEY - Double defending champion Viktor Troicki takes on Luxembourg's Gilles Muller in the semi-finals at the Olympic Tennis Centre to decide who will meet Andrey Kuznetsov or Dan Evans in Saturday's final. (TENNIS-MEN/SYDNEY, expect by 0600 GMT/1 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

We bring you the latest news ahead of this weekend's fixtures which includes the clash between arch rivals Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-CLUB/ expect throughout, 300 words)

African Nations Cup finals (to Feb. 6)

A nation's hopes rest on Aubameyang

LIBREVILLE - Prolific striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will carry a heavy burden in the African Nations Cup finals as the host nations' hopes rest squarely on his shoulders. (SOCCER-NATIONS/GABON, expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, By Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

MOTOR RACING

Autosport International Show, Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, England - Pirelli motorsport director Paul Hembery will be among the familiar Formula One figures attending the Autosport show. We will have stories and news throughout the day. (MOTOR-F1-SHOW/, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Sony Open, Honolulu, Hawaii (to 15)

Second round action at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu where Justin Thomas joined the elite 59 club by firing a superb 11-under-par in the opening round. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 400 words)

European Tour: South African Open, Johannesburg (to Jan 15)

McIlroy one shot back at Sout African Open

JOHANNESBURG - World number two Rory McIlroy shot an opening round five under-par 67 and is one shot behind leaders Keith Horne and Trevor Fisher Junior going into the second round. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, 300 words)

CRICKET

Australia v Pakistan, 1st ODI, Brisbane

Pakistan seek change in fortune against Australia

Whitewashed in the preceding test series, Pakistan will hope the change of format will trigger a change in fortune in the first of the five one-day internationals against Australia. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, 350 words)

New Zealand v Bangladesh, 1st test

Bangladesh build on advantage in first test

WELLINGTON - Shakib Al Hasan stroked the highest individual score for Bangladesh and combined with Mushfiqur Rahim in a record partnership on the second day of the first test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve on Friday. (CRICKET-NEWZEALAND/, moved with updates to follow, 400 words)

South Africa v Sri Lanka, third test, second day (to 16)

South Africa look to build big first innings total

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa will resume on 338 for three against Sri Lanka at The Wanderers. Hashim Amla, playing in his 100th test, is unbeaten on 125 as the home side seek a clean sweep in the series. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, 400 words)

Former India captain Dhoni addresses media

India wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni speaks to media in Pune where he is expected to explain his decision of stepping down from the team's limited-overs captaincy. (CRICKET-INDIA/DHONI, expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, 400 words)

NHL

Streaking Capitals set for battle with Blackhawks

Alex Ovechkin and the red-hot Washington Capitals, riding a league-best seven-game win streak, host Jonathan Toews and the Western Conference-leading Chicago Blackhawks while the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the New York Rangers in two of the seven games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)

NBA

LeBron leads Cavs in clash with Kings

LeBron James and the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers try to snap a two-game skid when they visit DeMarcus Cousins and the Sacramento Kings. (BASKETBALL-NBA-SAC-CLE/), expect by 0640 GMT/1:40 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Streaking Hawks host Celtics; Rockets battle Grizzlies

The Atlanta Hawks try to stretch the league's longest active win streak to eight games when they host the Boston Celtics while the Houston Rockets try to recover from having their nine-game win streak snapped when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies in two of the nine games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

LeBron leads Cavs into clash with Trail Blazers

LeBron James and the reigning NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers try to pad their lead atop the Eastern Conference when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers. (BASKETBALL-NBA-POR-CLE/, expect by 0640 GMT/1:40 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

(Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)