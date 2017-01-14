Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday (times GMT):

SOCCER

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion (1230)

Burnley v Southampton (1500)

Hull City v Bournemouth (1500)

Sunderland v Stoke City (1500)

Swansea City v Arsenal (1500)

Watford v Middlesbrough (1500)

West Ham United v Crystal Palace (1500)

Leicester City v Chelsea (1730)

Chelsea seek to extend lead without Costa

LONDON - Chelsea will seek to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League but make the trip to champions Leicester City amid reports that their key striker Diego Costa has been dropped from the squad after a row over his fitness. Earlier, Tottenham Hotspur, hosting West Bromwich Albion, and Arsenal, at Swansea City, will try to keep up the pressure on their pacesetting London rivals. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect by 1430 GMT/9:30 AM ET, by Ian Chadband, 600 words)

La Liga

Leganes v Athletic Club (1200)

Barcelona v Las Palmas (1515)

Atletico Madrid v Real Betis (1730)

Deportivo Coruna v Villarreal (1945)

Barcelona look to seize advantage on title rivals

BARCELONA - La Liga champions Barcelona, third in the standings, host Las Palmas looking to make up ground on leaders Real Madrid and second placed Sevilla, who meet in a crunch game on Sunday. AtlEtico look to consolidate fourth spot when they host Real Betis. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 1715 GMT/12:15 PM ET, by Richrd Martin, 400 words)

Serie A

Crotone v Bologna (1700)

Inter Milan v Chievo Verona (1945)

African Nations Cup finals (to Feb 5)

Gabon v Guinea Bissau (1600)

Burkina Faso v Cameroon (1900)

Nations Cup kicks off in Gabon

LIBREVILLE - Hosts Gabon take on newcomers Guinea Bissau as the 31st edition of the Nations Cup gets underway at Stade l'Amitie at the start of the three-week, 16-team tournament. The second match up is the other Group A game between Burkina Faso and Cameroon. (SOCCER-NATIONS/ (PIX, TV) expect from 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

TENNIS

Australian Open, Melbourne (16-29)

Djokovic wary of over-confidence

MELBOURNE - Novak Djokovic has dominated the blue courts of Melbourne Park for the best part of a decade but the defending champion still fears over-confidence could prove his undoing at the Australian Open. (TENNIS-OPEN/DJOKOVIC, moved, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

Sydney International

Muller and Evans face off for maiden crown

SYDNEY - Luxembourg lefthander Gilles Muller pits his serve-volley game against the all-court game of Briton Dan Evans as both seek their maiden ATP Tour title at the Australian Open warm-up. (TENNIS-MEN/SYDNEY (PIX), expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 350 words)

NFL

Ryan looks to steer Falcons past Seahawks

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, in the running to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player award, steers the league's premier offense into an NFC divisional playoff clash against the visiting Seattle Seahawks. (FOOTBALL-NFL-ATL-SEA/, expect by 0115 GMT/8:15 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Streaking Patriots play host to underdog Texans

Tom Brady's red-hot New England Patriots, who capped the regular season with a seventh consecutive victory, are 16-point favorites heading into their AFC divisional playoff game against AFC South champions Houston Texans. (FOOTBALL-NFL-NEP-HOU/, expect by 0445 GMT/11:45 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Sony Open, Honolulu, Hawaii (to 15)

Third round action at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 400 words)

European Tour: South African Open, Johannesburg (to 15)

McIlroy caught in a Storm at weather-hit South Africa Open

JOHANNESBURG - Rory McIlroy will hope to improve on a topsy-turvy second round 68 that leaves him with a tournament total of nine under-par and three shots behind leader Graeme Storm of England, who equalled the course record with a 63 at the South African Open. Forty players will complete their second rounds after lightening brought it to a premature end on Friday. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, 300 words)

CRICKET

New Zealand v Bangladesh, 1st test (to 16)

NZ make steady reply to Bangldesh's mammoth innings

WELLINGTON - Tom Latham scored his sixth test century as New Zealand made a steady 292 for three in reply to Bangladesh's mammoth first innings total when bad light stopped play with three overs remaining on the third day of the first test on Saturday. (CRICKET-NEWZEALAND/, moved, 400 words)

South Africa look to drive home advantage

JOHANNESBURG - Sri Lanka are teetering at 80 for four in reply to South Africa's first innings score of 426 on a lively, seaming wicket and need a big effort from their remaining batsmen in the third and final test. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, 400 words)

NHL

Crosby's Penguins visit Red Wings

Sidney Crosby will try to add to his NHL-leading 26 goals when his Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Detroit Red Wings while the Minnesota Wild, on the heels of the Central-leading Chicago Blackhawks, visit the Dallas Stars in two of the 12 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)

NBA

Clippers face Lakers in battle of Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Clippers, trying to make up ground in the NBA's ultra-competitive Western Conference, will try to push their winning streak to six games when they face intra-city rival Los Angeles Lakers. (BASKETBALL-NBA-LAC-LAL/, expect by 2345 GMT/6:45 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Spurs set for clash with Suns, Bulls host Pelicans

The San Antonio Spurs, in a battle for top spot in the Western Conference, visit the Phoenix Suns while the struggling Chicago Bulls try to snap a three-game losing skid when they host the New Orleans Pelicans in two of the five games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

