Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday (times GMT):

NFL

Brady, Belichick reflect on stunning Super Bowl win

HOUSTON - Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Tom Brady and winning coach Bill Belichick hold a news conference to reflect on New England's stunning National Football League championship triumph over the Atlanta Falcons. (NFL-SUPERBOWL/, expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 400 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

We will follow up the weekend's matches and bring you all the latest news from the English top flight. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ expect throughout)

African Nations Cup final

Cameroon success provides Nations Cup inspiration

LIBREVILLE - The African Nations Cup in Gabon will be remembered for delivering an inspiring sporting success story as Cameroon emerged to win a fifth title by coming from behind to beat Egypt in Sunday's final. (SOCCER-NATIONS/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

Austrian Bundesliga

Low-budget village team Altach top Austrian league

ALTACH, Austria - Despite not spending a cent on transfers this season, unheralded Altach, a team based in a village of 6,000 people have spent the winter break two points clear atop the Austrian Bundesliga, looking down proudly on Salzburg, Rapid Vienna and Austria Vienna. (SOCCER-AUSTRIA/ALTACH (PIX), expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 650 words)

GOLF

Doubts intensify over Tiger's future after Dubai exit

Tiger Woods' withdrawal from last week's Dubai Desert Classic due to back spasms has cast a huge shadow over his much anticipated return to competition, leaving some experts to ponder whether his brilliant career is now drawing to a premature close. (GOLF-PGA/WOODS (FEATURE), expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 650 words)

NBA

Wizards seek to extend superb home winning streak

The Washington Wizards (30-20) put their 17-game home winning streak on the line when they host the East-leading LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers (34-15) in one of 11 games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NHL

Flyers meet Blues as playoffs loom

The Philadelphia Flyers (26-20-7) and St. Louis Blues (25-22-5), both battling to stay in playoff contention, meet in one of three games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 2300 GMT/6 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 200 words)

