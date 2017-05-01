Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday:

FORMULA ONE

Singapore secure, no Interlagos purchase - Ecclestone

SOCHI - Formula One will not miss the Malaysian Grand Prix when it drops off the calendar after this year's race because neighbouring Singapore is set to stay as the region's showcase, former commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone said on Sunday. (MOTOR-F1-RUSSIA/ECCLESTONE (INTERVIEW, EXCLUSIVE), by Alan Baldwin, 750 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

Watford v Liverpool (1900)

Liverpool seek win at Watford in top-four bid

LONDON - Stuttering Liverpool try to bolster their bid for a top-four finish and Champions League football next season by winning at lowly Watford. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect by 1730 GMT/1:30 PM ET, 500 words)

Champions League

Zidane and Simeone hold news conferences ahead of semi

MADRID - Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane and Atletico's Diego Simeone hold news conferences ahead of the first leg of their teams' Champions League semi-final clash at the Bernabeu on Tuesday. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-ATM/ (TV), 400 words)

Atletico eye Real revenge in Europe at fourth attempt

Real Madrid are the only team who have stopped Atletico Madrid adding a Champions League triumph to their achievements under Diego Simeone and for the fourth year running the Rojiblancos' illustrious neighbours block their path to European glory. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-ATM/ (PREVIEW), moving at 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 500 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Zurich Classic, New Orleans

Stunning eagle earns Kisner/Brown Monday playoff in New Orleans

Kevin Kisner made a stunning eagle at the final hole to earn he and his partner Scott Brown a Monday playoff against Cameron Smith and Jonas Blixt for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans title. (GOLF-ZURICH/, moved, 123 words)

CRICKET

West Indies v Pakistan, second test, Barbados (to May 4)

Roston Chase (131) and Jason Holder (58) will try to build on their unbeaten 132-run seventh-wicket partnership when West Indies resume on 286 for six in the first innings against Pakistan on day two of the second test in Barbados. (CRICKET-WIN-PAK/, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 300 words) (Asia desk editor: Nick Mulvenney)