Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday:

SOCCER

Europa League final

Ajax Amsterdam v Manchester United (1845)

STOCKHOLM - Former European champions Ajax and Manchester United meet in the final of Europe's second-tier club competition with the English side hoping to secure Champions League qualification by lifting a trophy they have never won.

Chelsea and Arsenal look ahead to FA Cup final

LONDON - Premier League-winning Chelsea manager Antonio Conte and his Arsenal counterpart Arsene Wenger discuss Saturday's FA Cup final as the two London clubs speak to the media ahead of the showpiece match.

Sydney FC v Liverpool

Sell-out crowd expected as Liverpool play Sydney friendly

Liverpool play Sydney FC in a friendly at the Harbour City's 80,000-seater Olympic Stadium, with organisers expecting a sell-out for the visit of the five-times European champions.

We will bring you the latest news on managerial changes and player transfers from Europe's top clubs.

Lisbon Lions celebrate 50th anniversary of European triumph

GLASGOW - Celtic were the first British side to win the European Cup when they beat favourites Inter Milan 50 years ago to ensure Jock Stein's team of almost entirely local lads wrote their names into folklore. We look at the 1967 triumph in the context of Scottish football's modern day decline.

The dentist who became a Lion in Lisbon

GLASGOW - We interview the dentist who was a key part of Celtic's European Cup triumph over Inter Milan in 1967. Full-back Jim Craig recalls the night and puts the triumph in historical and social context.

India's generation next are Bitburg-bound MUMBAI - Attempts to unlock India's potential as a soccer power are proliferating as the hosting of the under-17 World Cup approaches, the latest a venture looking to tap-in to the know-how of former European champions Borussia Dortmund.

Asian Champions League, last 16, first leg

Shanghai v Jiangsu Sainty

Jeju v Urawa Red Diamonds

We will bring you a wrap of the day's action.

TENNIS

French Open

Murray, Riner hold news conference in Paris

LA DEFENSE, France - World number one Andy Murray holds a joint news conference with French judo star Teddy Riner in Paris, with Murray speaking just before the French Open starts.

Can anyone stop Rafael Nadal winning a 10th French Open?

Rafael Nadal, written off as a fading force so many times, looks back to his best and is favourite to win the French Open for the 10th time. We look at the Spaniard's resurgence ahead of the French Open and whether anyone can stop him.

Kyrgios emerging as serious grand slam contender

If unpredictability is a weapon on a tennis court then no player possesses a more potent threat than maverick Nick Kyrgios, the 22-year-old Australian who divides opinion like no other.

MOTOR RACING

Monaco Grand Prix

Ricciardo ready to put on a show in Monaco

MONACO - Daniel Ricciardo jokes he has a new strategy for Monaco this year - no pitstops, just keep going to the end. The rules do not allow the Australian to do that, of course, but the Red Bull driver still hopes to give Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel a run for their money.

We will also have stories from around the paddock.

Countdown on for Sunday’s Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS – The countdown is on to the 101st Indianapolis 500 as drivers gear up for Sunday's race where tight security is sure to command a portion of the spotlight.

CRICKET

England v South Africa - one-day international

LEEDS, England - The opening game of the international season in England pits the hosts against the touring South Africans with both sides warming up for next month's Champions Trophy.

Australia captain Steve Smith discusses Champions Trophy

LONDON - Australia captain Steven Smith holds his pre-tournament news conference at Lords' Cricket Ground ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy.

India captain Kohli discusses Champions Trophy

MUMBAI - India captain Virat Kohli will address media before the team leave for UK to defend their Champions Trophy title next month.

BASEBALL

Cubs host Giants, Yankees battle Royals

Right-hander Kyle Hendricks and the reigning World Series Chicago Cubs host the San Francisco Giants while the American League East-leading New York Yankees host the Kansas City Royals in two of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule.

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.

CYCLING

Giro d'Italia (to 28)

Dutchman Dumoulin leads Quintana going into stage 17

Dutchman Tom Dumoulin holds the overall lead with Colombia's Nairo Quintana just 31 seconds behind heading into stage 17, a 219 km ride from Tirano to Canazei.