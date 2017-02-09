Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday:

OLYMPICS

Pyeongchang marks one-year countdown to Winter Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - South Korea's Pyeongchang marks the one-year countdown to Asia's first Winter Olympics outside of Japan with a news conference and ceremony at the Gangneung Hockey Center. (OLYMPICS-PYEONGCHANG/ (PIX, TV), expect by 0800 GMT/3 AM ET, by Peter Rutherford, 400 words)

SOCCER

Governance of FA debated in Parliament

LONDON - The Culture, Media and Sport Committee will debate a motion of no confidence in the Football Association who are under pressure to make changes to its governance. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/FA, expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)

PREMIER LEAGUE

Tottenham bid to end Anfield jinx

LONDON - If Tottenham Hotspur are to keep up the chase of Premier League leaders Chelsea they must find a cure for their Anfield jinx and pile on the misery for fading Liverpool on Saturday. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)

We will bring you all the latest news and managers' press conferences ahead of the weekend's Premier League fixtures, which include struggling Liverpool hosting second-placed Tottenham Hotspur. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

La Liga

Rested Real renew title bid at Osasuna

MADRID - La Liga leaders Real Madrid return to action for the first time in two weeks looking to maintain their grip on top spot when they visit basement club Osasuna after last week's game at Celta Vigo was postponed. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PREVIEW), expect by 1400 GMT/9:AM ET, by Cindy Garcia, 400 words)

Serie A

Juve seek fifth successive win at Cagliari

ROME - Juventus will once again look to the depth of their squad and the tactical innovation of Massimiliano Allegri as they aim to negotiate their fixture schedule and make it five league wins on the bounce at Cagliari on Sunday. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PREVIEW), expect by 1400 GMT/9:AM ET, by Ed Dove, 400 words)

CRICKET

India v Bangladesh, only test, Hyderabad (to 13)

India bat against Bangladesh in Hyderabad test

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat in the one-off test against Bangladesh at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. (CRICKET-INDIA/, expect throughout, 400 words)

ATHLETICS

Nitro Series, Melbourne (to 11)

Bolt undecided on run for second leg of series

MELBOURNE - Usain Bolt returns for the second leg of the inaugural Nitro Series at Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium with his choice of run still shrouded in mystery. (ATHLETICS-AUSTRALIA/(PIX), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 250 words)

RUGBY

Six Nations

We will cover team announcements for the second round of matches this weekend when Wales host England, Italy entertain Ireland and Scotland travel to France. (RUGBY UNION-NATIONS/TEAM, expect throughout)

World Cup

France to outline plans to host 2023 World Cup

PARIS - French Rugby Federation President Bernard Laporte is expected to formally outline France's bid to host the 2023 World Cup as they take on Ireland and South Africa for the right to stage the tournament. (RUGBY UNION-FRANCE/WORLD CUP (PIX), expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Ed Dove, 300 words)

NBA

Cavs visit Pacers, Warriors battle Bulls

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers put their three-game winning streak on the line when they visit the Indiana Pacers while the league-leading Golden State Warriors host the Chicago Bulls in two of the 12 games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NHL

Wild set for clash with Blackhawks

The Western Conference-leading Minnesota Wild host a Chicago Blackhawks team that are hot on their heels and seeking a third consecutive win in the lone game on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 200 words)

ALPINE SKIING

World championships (to Feb. 19)

Men's downhill training (ALPINE-WORLD/MEN, 300 words)