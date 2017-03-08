Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday:

SOCCER

Champions League (1945 kickoffs)

Round of 16 second leg

Barcelona v Paris St Germain

Barca bid for historic comeback win

BARCELONA - Five-times European Cup winners Barcelona need to become the first team in the competition's 61-year history to claw back a four-goal deficit if they are to get past Paris St Germain and avoid their earliest elimination from the competition in a decade.(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45pm ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Borussia Dortmund v Benfica

Benfica eye another quarter-final

DORTMUND, Germany - Benfica take a 1-0 lead into the second leg as they bid for their third quarter-final spot in six seasons. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BOR-SLB/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 ET, 400 words)

PREMIER LEAGUE

Manchester City v Stoke City

Man City seek to cut Chelsea's lead

LONDON - Third-placed Manchester City attempt to cut Chelsea's lead at the top of the table to eight points with victory over mid-table Stoke. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-STO/, expect by 2200 GMT/3:PM ET, 300 words)

Argentine players set to end strike, resume championship BUENOS AIRES - The Argentine first division championship, held up since early last month over financial problems, looks set to start with players ending a strike as clubs pay up to five months in salary arrears.(SOCCER-ARGENTINA, expect by 1700 GMT, noon ET, by Rex Gowar, 400 words)

CRICKET

New Zealand v South Africa, 1st test (to 12)

Elgar century lifts South Africa in Dunedin

WELLINGTON - Dean Elgar made the most of being dropped early in his innings to score his seventh test century and anchor South Africa's 229 for four at the close of play on the opening day of the first test against New Zealand. (CRICKET-NEWZEALAND/, moved, 400 words)

India seek answers to batting woes ahead of third Australia test

BENGALURU - India might have levelled the series against Australia with a dramatic 75-run win in the second test but the hosts will go to Ranchi knowing their recent batting woes still remain. (CRICKET-INDIA/BATTING (PIX), expect by 0900 GMT/4 AM ET, by Sudipto Ganguly, 400 words)

Mitchell Marsh fate under cloud in Australia's number six problem

BENGALURU - Australia's batting and bowling have looked in rude health but has received little help from all-rounder Mitchell Marsh at the halfway stage of the four-test series against India. (CRICKET-INDIA/AUSTRALIA-MARSH (PIX), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Sudipto Ganguly, 400 words)

Sri Lanka v Bangladesh, first test, in Galle

Sri Lanka will resume the second day of the opening test against Bangadesh on 321 for four in their first innnings with Kusal Mendis unbeaten on 166. (CRICKET-SRI LANKA/, expect by 1500 GMT/ 10 AM ET, 250 words)

TENNIS

Serena withdraws from Indian Wells, Miami

Serena Williams has withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and the Miami Open due to a left knee injury and as a result will relinquish the world number one tennis ranking to German Angelique Kerber. (TENNIS-SERENA/, moved, 300 words)

WTA: Indian Wells. Copy on merit (TENNIS-WOMEN/INDIAN WELLS)

SPORT

Under valued, under funded, under the radar - women's sport seek change in NZ

WELLINGTON - The decision by captain Abby Erceg to walk away from the New Zealand women's soccer team at the age of 27 last week did not come as a shock to sports academic Sarah Leberman, who views her experience as typical for female athletes in the country. (WOMENS-DAY/NEWZEALAND-SPORT, expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by Greg Stutchbury, 654 words)

BASEBALL

World Baseball Classic (to 22nd)

Netherlands look to advance in WBC

The Netherlands (1-0) and their quartet of Major League Baseball infielders aim to claim a berth in the second round of the World Baseball Classic when they take on Taiwan (0-1) in the four-team Pool A in Seoul, while Japan tries to go to 2-0 in Tokyo when they meet Australia as Cuba (0-1) looks to level their record against China in Pool B. (BASEBALL-CLASSIC/ , expect by 1530 GMT/10:30 AM ET, 375 words)

RUGBY UNION

Six Nations

Wales to name team for Ireland game

CARDIFF – Wales name their team for Friday’s home game against Ireland as they seek to get back to winning ways after losing their last two matches. (RUGBY UNION-NATIONS/WALES, expect by 1400 GMT/9AM ET, 300 words) (Asia desk editor: John O'Brien)