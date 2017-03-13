Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday:

WADA symposium

Reedie, McLaren address WADA symposium

LAUSANNE, Switzerland - The World Anti-Doping Agency holds a symposium with speakers including WADA president Craig Reedie and Richard McLaren, author of a report which unveiled state-sponsored doping in Russia, at the Swisstech Convention Centre. There is also a news conference with Reedie and WADA director general Olivier Niggli. (SPORT-DOPING/WADA (PIX, TV), expect throughout, by Brian Homewood and Karolos Grohmann)

SOCCER

FA Cup quarter-final

Chelsea v Manchester United (1945)

Chelsea host United in mouth-watering quarter-final

LONDON - Manchester United's quest for a second domestic cup triumph this term continues at they visit Premier League leaders Chelsea without the suspended Zlatan Ibrahimovic but with a place in the FA Cup semi-finals alongside Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Arsenal up for grabs. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP, expect by 2145 GMT/5:45 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)

Premier League/FA Cup

We'll have all the latest news following the weekend's Premier League and FA Cup matches. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/)

Barca pay price for resting imperious Umtiti

MADRID - Barcelona have won every game their France defender Samuel Umtiti has started but just two out of 11 when he has not and the Catalans again missed their imperious centre-back as they lost 2-1 at Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday, a result that rocked their La Liga title bid. (SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-UMTITI/, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Rik Sharma, 400 words)

Argentine FA looks to seal TV deal

BUENOS AIRES - The Argentine FA, under FIFA caretaker rule until a presidential election expected to take place on March 29, decide which of three bidding broadcasters will be granted the rights to show first division matches. The decision should bring the AFA much-needed finance. (SOCCER-ARGENTINA/TV RIGHTS (TV), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Rex Gowar)

Champions League previews

Porto face Herculean task away to Juventus

MILAN - Porto must overturn a 2-0 first-leg home defeat, which has never been done in the knockout stage since Europe's top club competition was reformed in 1992, when they visit Juventus on Tuesday aiming to achieve the Herculean task of reaching the last eight. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-POR/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

No Ranieri but Sevilla fear 'Shakespearean' tragedy

The turning point in Leicester City's season may have come in their battling 2-1 defeat at Sevilla in the away leg of their Champions League last 16 tie and, though it did not save their coach Claudio Ranieri, Sevilla are wary of the Foxes' upturn in form under his replacement Craig Shakespeare. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LEI-SEV/ (PREVIEW), moved, 400 words)

Atletico eye fourth straight quarter-final berth

MADRID - Atletico Madrid have had their worst domestic season under Diego Simeone but an outstanding Champions League campaign as they aim for a place in the last eight for the fourth straight year when they host Bayer Leverkusen in the last 16 after a 4-2 first-leg away win. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATM-LEV/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Rik Sharma, 400 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Valspar Championship, Palm Harbor

Hadwin clinches first PGA Tour victory, honeymoon on hold

Canadian Adam Hadwin overcame a late double-bogey to clinch his first victory on the PGA Tour, a one-stroke win over American Patrick Cantlay at the Valspar Championship in Florida on Sunday. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells (to 19)

Federer and Nadal on track for another showdown

Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal are on course for another showdown after winning their opening matches at the BNP Paribas Open in the California desert. (TENNIS-INDIANWELLS/MEN, moved, 400 words)

Pliskova twins both see third round action

Third-seeded Czech Karolina Pliskova meets Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu, while Pliskova's twin sister Kristyna faces fifth seed Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia in the third round. (TENNIS-INDIANWELLS/WOMEN, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, 300 words)

BASEBALL

World Baseball Classic (to 22)

Dominican Republic play Colombia, bid to remain undefeated

Defending champions Dominican Republic meet Colombia, while the United States faces Canada in Miami. Japan take on the Netherlands in Tokyo, while Italy play Puerto Rico and Mexico meet Venezuela in Jalisco, Mexico. (BASEBALL-CLASSIC/, expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET), 350 words)

CYCLING

Tirreno-Adriatico

Colombia's Quintana has overall lead before fifth stage

TIRRENO-ADRIATICO, Italy - Colombian Nairo Quintana (Movistar) leads Britain's Adam Yates (Orica Scott) by 33 seconds and France's Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) by 56 going into the fifth stage which runs 210 km from Rieti to Fermo. (CYCLING-TIRRENO/ (TV), expect end of day lead, 300 words) (Asia desk editor: John O'Brien)