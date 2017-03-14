Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday:

SOCCER

Champions league (1945)

Juventus v Porto

Leicester City v Sevilla

Juve defend 2-0 lead at hokme to Porto

TURIN - Italian champions Juventus hold a 2-0 lead from the first leg of their last 16 tie with Porto - a deficit that has not been overturned in the knockout stage since the competition was reformed in 1992 - and they are firm favourites to reach the quarter-finals. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-POR/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

Revitalised Leicester face Sevilla under new management

Leicester City bid to overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit against Sevilla having seen an upturn in fortunes since they replaced Premier League-winning manager Claudio Ranieri with assistant Craig Shakespeare. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-POR/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

Champions League previews

Monaco turn to Falcao to knock City out

PARIS - Monaco owe most of their recent success to their young guns, but when they face Manchester City looking to overturn a two-goal deficit in their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday, they will turn to a more experienced player in Radamel Falcao. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ASM-MCI/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

Atletico eye fourth straight quarter-final berth

MADRID - Atletico Madrid have had their worst domestic season under Diego Simeone but an outstanding Champions League campaign as they aim for a place in the last eight for the fourth straight year when they host Bayer Leverkusen in the last 16 after a 4-2 first-leg away win. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATM-LEV/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Rik Sharma, 400 words)

Premier League/FA Cup

We'll have the latest news following Monday's FA Cup quarter-final match and semi-final draw plus all the build-up to the weekend's Premier League fixtures. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/)

German Cup

Sportfreunde Lotte(III) v Borussia Dortmund (1730)

Lotte face Dortmund aiming for another giant-killing

BELRIN - Giant-killers Sportfreunde Lotte, who play in the third division, bid to extend their sensational German Cup run when they face Bundesliga powerhouse Borussia Dortmund in quarter-final that was postponed two weeks ago due to heavy snowfall. (SOCCER-GERMANY/LOT-DOR (PIX, TV), expect by 1930 GMT/3:30 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 300 words)

CRICKET

Test of maturity for Kohli and Smith in Ranchi

NEW DELHI - Keeping a lid on emotion will be nearly as crucial as executing gameplans for both India and Australia when the world's top two test teams renew their testy rivalry in the third match in Ranchi on Thursday. (CRICKET-INDIA/ (PREVIEW, PIX), expect at 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, by Amlan Chakraborty, 437 words)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells (to 19)

Kerber rallies to reach fourth round; Halep out

Second seed Angelique Kerber put on a determined display to rally past France's Pauline Parmentier 7-5 3-6 7-5 in the scorching desert heat to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open. (TENNIS-INDIANWELLS/WOMEN, moved, 300 words)

Wawrinka advances, to face lucky loser Nishioka

Stan Wawrinka breezed into the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open on Monday and saw another seed removed from his path to the final when lucky loser Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan turned his match against Tomas Berdych upside down. (TENNIS-INDIANWELLS/MEN, moved, 400 words)

BASEBALL

World Baseball Classic (to 22)

Venezuela rally in ninth to oust Italy at WBC

Venezuela rallied for three runs in the ninth inning to beat Italy 4-3 in a tiebreaker game on Monday in Guadalajara, Mexico to advance to Round Two of the World Baseball Classic. (BASEBALL-CLASSIC/, moved, 400 words)

CYCLING

Tirreno-Adriatico stage 7

Quintana leads going into final stage

TIRRENO-ADRIATICO, Italy - Colombian Nairo Quintana has a 50 second lead over Frenchman Thibaut Pinot heading into the final stage, a 10km individual time trial around San Benedetto del Tronto. (CYCLING-TIRRENO/ (TV), expect end of day lead, 300 words) (Asia desk editor John O'Brien)