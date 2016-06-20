Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday (times GMT):

SOCCER

European Championship, France (to July 10)

Group B

Russia v Wales (1900) Toulouse

Slovakia v England (1900) Saint-Etienne

We will have reports on the above games and all the latest from the rest of the competing nations, including news conferences, injury updates and match previews. (SOCCER-EURO-COUNTRY/ (PIX), expect throughout)

NBA

Cavaliers celebrate first NBA championship

We wrap up our coverage of the NBA Finals after the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers completed an historic comeback by winning the final three games of the series to snatch the championship from the Golden State Warriors in a dramatic Game Seven. (NBA-FINALS/, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 500 words)

GOLF

Johnson answers critics in best possible way at US Open

OAKMONT, Pennsylvania - Dustin Johnson finally clinched his first major title at the U.S. Open on Sunday, soaking up perhaps the greatest pressure he has ever experienced to answer critics who had suggested he did not have the strength of character or necessary clutch putting to win a grand slam crown. We review his impressive win on one of golf's toughest layouts. (GOLF-OPEN/JOHNSON (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 500 words)

BASEBALL

Kershaw and Boston knuckler go for wins

Los Angeles Dodgers ace left-hander Clayton Kershaw tries to improve to 11-1 when he faces the NL East-leading Washington Nationals, while Boston Red Sox knuckleballer Steven Wright (8-4) looks to continue his surprising run against the Chicago White Sox in two of 10 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

CRICKET

Zimbabwe vs India, second T20 (1100)

India seek to level Twenty20 series

HARARE - After India's surprise two-run defeat against hosts Zimbabwe in the opening Twenty20 international on Saturday, the tourists need victory at the Harare Sports Club to level the three-match series. (CRICKET-ZIMBABWE/, expect by 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, 200 words) (Asia Sports desk editor: Peter Rutherford)