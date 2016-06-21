Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday (times GMT):

SOCCER

European Championship, France (to July 10)

Group C

Ukraine v Poland (1600) Marseille

Northern Ireland v Germany (1600) Paris

Group D

Czech Republic v Turkey (1900) Lens

Croatia v Spain (1900) Bordeaux

We will have reports on the above games and all the latest from the rest of the competing nations, including news conferences, injury updates and match previews. (SOCCER-EURO-COUNTRY/ (PIX), expect throughout)

Copa America

All eyes on Messi as hosts take on Argentina

The United States have surprised many by reaching the semi-finals of the Centenary Copa America but they face their toughest task yet against an Argentina side with a perfect record and who have Lionel Messi needing one goal to break his country's all-time scoring record. (SOCCER-COPA-ARG-USA/ (PIX), expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, 350 words)

'Mission 11 Million' to kickoff as India follows China lead

NEW DELHI - An ambitious project to awaken a sleeping giant of Asian soccer looks like confirming Nobel laureate Amartya Sen's famous remark that India pricks up its ears only when comparisons with China are made. (SOCCER-INDIA/ (FEATURE), moving at 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, 800 words)

BASEBALL

White Sox's Sale chases MLB-leading 12th win

Chicago White Sox left-hander Chris Sale seeks his Major League Baseball-leading 12th win of the season when he takes the mound versus the host Boston Red Sox in one of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

OLYMPICS

Not all champions can be role models, says Thorpe

MUMBAI - Although Olympic champions can make great role models, sports can't expect all athletes to be angels in their pursuit of results, according to Australia's swimming great Ian Thorpe. (OLYMPICS-RIO/AUSTRALIA-BEHAVIOUR (INTERVIEW, PIX), moving at 0800 GMT/ 4 AM ET, by Sudipto Ganguly, 600 words)

CRICKET

Tri-nation series, West Indies (to 26)

Australia in must-win game against West Indies

Whoever wins the match between Australia and West Indies in Barbados will qualify for the Sunday final of the ODI triangular series. Australia, who will be eliminated if they lose, while West Indies even with a defeat will still be alive with one game left against South Africa. (CRICKET-TRINATIONS/, expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, 400 words)

Zimbabwe vs India, second T20 (1100)

India seek to level Twenty20 series

HARARE - After India's surprise two-run defeat against hosts Zimbabwe in the opening Twenty20 international on Saturday, the tourists need victory at the Harare Sports Club to level the three-match series. (CRICKET-ZIMBABWE/, expect by 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, 200 words)

(Asia Sports desk editor: Peter Rutherford)