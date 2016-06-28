Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday (times GMT):

SOCCER

European Championship, France (to July 10)

We will bring you all the latest developments, including news conferences and injury updates, ahead of the quarter-finals which start on Friday with Wales against Belgium. (SOCCER-EURO-COUNTRY/ (PIX), expect throughout)

TENNIS

Wimbledon championships (to July 10)

Serena, Murray headline centre court action on second day

Reigning champion Serena williams begins her bid for what is turning into an elusive 22nd grand slam title against Switzerland's Amra Sadikovic, while British number two Andy Murray faces compatriot Liam Broady on Wimbledon's hallowed Centre Court. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/ (PIX), expect throughout from 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, Pritha Sarkar and Alison Williams)

OLYMPICS

A fourth gold the Rio lure for Walsh Jennings

LOS ANGELES - The omens look bright for Kerri Walsh Jennings as the American beach volleyball champion targets a rare fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal in Rio de Janeiro after producing barnstorming form on the 2016 AVP Tour. Walsh Jennings and her new partner, April Ross, have gone unbeaten on the circuit this year, extending their impressive run to 56 consecutive matches and 11 successive titles. (OLYMPICS-BEACHVOLLEYBALL/JENNINGS (INTERVIEW), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 650 words)

SWIMMING

U.S. Olympic trials (until July 3)

Phelps surfaces at U.S. swim trials

OMAHA, Nebraska - Michael Phelps, the star attraction of the U.S. Olympic swim trials, makes his first appearance of the meeting in the 200 metres butterfly as he launches his bid to spot on the U.S. team for the Rio Summer Games. (SWIMMING-OLYMPICS/USA, expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 400 words)

