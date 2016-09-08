Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday (times GMT):

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: U.S. Open, New York (to Sept. 11)

Serena battles Pliskova for berth in U.S. Open final

NEW YORK - Top seed Serena Williams, two wins shy of breaking the professional era record for career grand slam titles, faces Czech 10th seed Karolina Pliskova, while world number two Angelique Kerber of Germany plays unseeded Dane Caroline Wozniacki in the other semi-final at Flushing Meadows.

GOLF

PGA Tour: BMW Championship, Carmel, Indiana (to 11)

Day, Reed and Johnson launch title bids at Crooked Stick

The battle for overall FedExCup honours enters its penultimate phase with the third of the four playoff events taking place this week at Crooked Stick where Australian world number one Jason Day defends the title he won by six shots last year. FedExCup points leader Patrick Reed, second-placed Day and U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson head the field going into the opening round. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect by 2330 GMT/7.30 PM ET, 450 words)

BASEBALL

Nationals' Strasburg eyes share of NL lead for wins

Washington Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg looks to grab a share of the National League lead for wins when he takes the mound versus the visiting Atlanta Braves in search of his 16th victory of the season in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 500 words)

SOCCER

La Liga

Barca and Real resume La Liga campaign with added firepower

BARCELONA- La Liga leaders Barcelona welcome back Neymar from his break after leading Brazil to gold at the Olympics as they host Alaves on Saturday, while Real Madrid are boosted by the return of talisman Cristiano Ronaldo and striker Karim Benzema from injury for their game against Osasuna. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PREVIEW), expect by 1700 GMT/1:PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

NFL

Broncos host Panthers in Super Bowl rematch

The reigning champion Denver Broncos host the Carolina Panthers in a Super Bowl rematch to kick off the National Football League's 2016 season. (NFL-BRONCOS/, expect by 0415 GMT/12:15 AM ET, by Frank Pingue, 400 words)

RUGBY

Rugby Championship

New Zealand v Argentina, Hamilton

WELLINGTON - The return of All Blacks centre Ryan Crotty from injury was the only change to a settled starting lineup as the world champions face an improving Argentina side whose players have benefited from playing together in Super Rugby. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/NEWZEALAND (PREVIEW), expect by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, 400 words)

Australia v South Africa, Brisbane

SYDNEY - Australia will look to snap a six-test losing streak, while the Springboks hope to get back to winning ways after a defeat to Argentina when the two sides meet in round three at Lang Park. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/AUSTRALIA (PREVIEW), expect by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, 400 words)

BOXING

Pacquiao talks up his return to the ring for title bout

BEVERLY HILLS, California - Eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao talks about his decision to come out of retirement at a media conference for a Nov. 5 title fight in Las Vegas where he will take on World Boxing Organisation welterweight champion Jessie Vargas. (BOXING-PACQUIAO/, expect by 0030 GMT/8.30 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

CYCLING

Tour of Spain

Froome continues pursuit of Quintana

Barcelona- Tour de France winner Chris Froome will look to close the gap with leader Nairo Quintana in stage 18 of the Tour of Spain before Friday's individual time trial, the Briton's best shot at making up his 3:37 deficit with Quintana. (CYCLING-SPAIN/, expect by 1615 GMT/12:15 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 250 words)

