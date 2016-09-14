Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday (times GMT):

SOCCER

UEFA election

ATHENS - European soccer's ruling body UEFA will choose between Dutchman Michael van Praag and Slovenian Aleksander Ceferin when they elect a new president to replace disgraced Frenchman Michel Platini. (SOCCER-UEFA/ELECTION, (PIX, TV), expect from 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

Champions League group stage (1845)

Group E

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) v CSKA Moscow (Russia)

Tottenham Hotspur (England) v Monaco (France)

Group F

Legia Warsaw (Poland) v Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Real Madrid (Spain) v Sporting (Portugal)

Group G

Club Bruges (Belgium) v Leicester City (England)

Porto (Portugal) v Copenhagen (Denmark)

Group H

Juventus (Italy) v Sevilla (Spain)

Olympique Lyonnais (France) v Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia)

Real begin title defence, Leicester start at Bruges

Eleven-times winners Real Madrid start their title defence at home to Cristiano Ronaldo's first club Sporting while Premier League champions Leicester launch their first campaign in the competition at Bruges. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

Asian Champions League quarter-finals, second legs

Shandong Luneng FC (China) v FC Seoul (South Korea)

Al Nasr (UAE) v El Jaish (Qatar)

Al Nasr will attempt to overturn a 3-0 deficit after forfeiting the first leg against El Jaish while FC Seoul, a 3-1 first leg winner, will guard against complacency when they take on hosts Shandong Lunen in Asia's premier club competition. (SOCCER-ASIA/CHAMPIONS, expect from 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, 400 words)

GOLF

Foursomes may not be awesome for rookies, says Kaymer

LONDON - Europe will field six rookies in this month's Ryder Cup against the United States but captain Darren Clarke may not pick many of the newcomers in the foursomes matches, according to wildcard choice Martin Kaymer. (GOLF-RYDER/KAYMER (INTERVIEW), moving at 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 600 words)

Martin Kaymer's rundown on Europe's Ryder Cup team

LONDON - Wildcard selection Martin Kaymer of Germany has given Reuters a rundown of his 11 European team mates ahead of the Ryder Cup matches against the United States at Hazeltine, Minnesota from Sept. 30-Oct. 2. (GOLF-RYDER/EUROPE-KAYMER, moving at 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, 650 words)

MOTOR RACING

Formula One: Singapore Grand Prix

Mercedes set for scrappy street fight in Singapore

SINGAPORE - World champion Lewis Hamilton arrives in Singapore with a two-point lead over team mate Nico Rosberg in the title race but the Mercedes pair will be wary of the Red Bulls and Ferraris, who can expect to be more competitive at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. (MOTOR-F1-SINGAPORE/PREVIEW, expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by John O'Brien, 500 words)

We will also have a drivers' form sheet and statistics for Sunday's race

Hill puts demons to rest in new book

LONDON - The first time Damon Hill visited Suzuka for the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix, the circuit hotel registered him as 'Demon'. The 1996 world champion could laugh that one off, at least. (MOTOR-F1-HILL/ (INTERVIEW), moved, by Alan Baldwin, 800 words)

BASEBALL

Royals try to keep postseason hopes alive

The World Series champion Kansas City Royals, locked in a seven-team battle to secure one of the two American League wildcard berths to the postseason, host the Oakland Athletics in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

