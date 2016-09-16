Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday (times GMT):

DOPING

WADA says hackers released another batch of athlete data

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Wednesday that another batch of athlete data has been leaked by the same Russian cyber espionage group that published confidential medical data earlier this week. (DOPING-WADA/CYBER (UPDATE 2), moved, by Frank Pingue, 400 words)

SOCCER

Luis Enrique previews visit to Leganes

BARCELONA - Barcelona coach Luis Enrique gives a news conference to preview Saturday's visit to promoted Leganes after a club record 7-0 thrashing of Celtic on Tuesday. (SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB/ENRIQUE, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

TENNIS

Davis Cup semi-finals

Britain take on Argentina for final berth

Holders Britain face Argentina with Andy Murray facing Juan Martin del Potro in a repeat of the Olympic final while Kyle Edmund plays Guido Pella in the second match in Glasgow. (TENNIS-DAVIS/BRITAIN, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 400 words)

Croatia host France team missing Monfils and Tsonga

France are without Gael Monfils and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga but will still fancy their chances against a Croatia team led by former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic. Home favourite Richard Gasquet faces Borna Coric in the opening rubber. (TENNIS-DAVIS/CROATIA, expect from 1500 GMT/1100 AM ET, 350 words)

MOTOR RACING

Formula One: Singapore Grand Prix (to 18)

Mercedes dominance set to be tested in Singapore practice

SINGAPORE - Red Bull and Ferrari will be confident of matching the normally dominant Mercedes for pace in the first free practice sessions for the Singapore Grand Prix on a street circuit that negates the superior power of the German team. (MOTOR-F1-SINGAPORE/ (PIX), first session starts at 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by John O'Brien, 400 words)

CRICKET

England to name squad for Bangladesh tour

LONDON - England name their squad for two tests and three one-day internationals in Bangladesh starting next month with Lancashire's 19-year-old opener Haseeb Hameed expected to be included after one-day skipper Eoin Morgan and test batsman Alex Hales declined to travel because of security fears. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/SQUAD, expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, 400 words)

ETHICS

ZURICH - Richard McLaren, whose explosive report this year detailed widespread doping and manipulation of tests by Russian athletes and officials, is among the panelists at an ethics forum in Zurich. (SPORT-ETHICS/ (PIX, TV), expect from 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

RUGBY

Rugby Championship

New Zealand v South Africa

WELLINGTON - After 95 years of smashing into each other on the international rugby field, the All Blacks are having nothing of suggestions the Springboks are ripe for a rout in their Rugby Championship clash on Saturday, according to captain Kieran Read. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/NEWZEALAND, expect by 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, 400 words)

Australia v Argentina

Wallabies keen to blood younger Timani

MELBOURNE - The Wallabies will hope 'battering ram' Lopeti Timani, from Tongan rugby royalty, can dole out the punishment against a muscular Argentina side in his test debut in Perth (RUGBY UNION-AUSTRALIA/TIMANI, expect by 0700 GMT / 3 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Yankees pitcher Tanaka aims for 14th victory of season

Japanese right-hander Masahiro Tanaka goes for his 14th victory of the season when he takes the mound for the New York Yankees against the hosting Boston Red Sox in one of 10 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 500 words) (Asia duty editor: Ian Ransom)