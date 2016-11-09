Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday (times GMT):

SOCCER

World Cup qualifiers

We will bring you all the latest news ahead of this week's World Cup qualifiers. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP-HOME TEAM/ (PIX), expect throughout)

Friendly international

Netherlands v Belgium (1945)

AMSTERDAM - Neighbours meet in friendly international at the Amsterdam Arena which comes ahead of potentially easier World cup qualifiers on Sunday when the Belgian host Estonia and the Dutch are at Luxembourg. (SOCCER-NETHERLANDS/, expect by 2200 GMT /5PM ET, 250 words)

MOTOR RACING

Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix preview

Rosberg one win away from his first title

SAO PAULO - Win in Brazil, win the Formula One title: Nico Rosberg's task on Sunday is simple enough but a lot harder to achieve, with Mercedes team mate and title rival Lewis Hamilton chasing his third successive victory. (MOTOR-F1-BRAZIL/PREVIEW, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

We will also move a drivers' form sheet and statistics for Sunday's race at Interlagos.

CRICKET

India v England, first test (to 13)

India and England kick off five-test series

RAJKOT, India - World's top-ranked test side India take on England in the opening match of the five-test series. The touring side had won 2-1 on their last visit to the country in 2012. (CRICKET-INDIA/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Sudipto Ganguly, 400 words)

Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka, second test (to 10)

Sri Lanka look to set Zimbabwe massive target

HARARE - Sri Lanka are in command ahead of the fourth day of the second and final test against Zimbabwe with a 334-run lead and six second innings wickets left at the Harare Sports Club. (CRICKET-ZIMBABWE, expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, 250 words)

OLYMPICS

Korea set to unleash next generation of winter sports stars

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - For figure skating fans Kim Yuna was one of a kind. Not according to the chief of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. (OLYMPICS-PYEONGCHANG/ (INTERVIEW, TV) moved, by Peter Rutherford and Ossian Shine, 580 words)

(Asia desk editor: Greg Stutchbury)